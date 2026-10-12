Milania Giudice Bravely Opens Up About Mental Health Diagnoses

Milania Giudice is opening up about her mental health struggles after what she described as the most difficult summer of her life.

The 20-year-old daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice shared a candid Instagram video Monday, revealing several mental health diagnoses and disclosing that she is currently receiving treatment.

Milania Bravely Opens Up

Beginning her message by describing herself as a “raw and authentic” person, Milania apologized to her followers for not using her social media platform in the way she had hoped.

“You guys have been seeing the worst times of my life and it has been the worst time of my life,” she said, referencing recent public controversies, including her arrest on a domestic violence charge and an airport confrontation involving her mother and older sister, Gia Giudice.

Milania went on to discuss her mental health struggles openly.

“I am bipolar, I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD,” she said.

“And I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders and I do work on myself,” she continued, adding that she is currently in a treatment center.

The University of Tampa student explained that the past few months had been particularly overwhelming as she tried to make sense of everything she had experienced.

“The summer hit me like a bus,” she said, explaining that she was still “trying to process everything.”

She also acknowledged the challenges of dealing with personal struggles while growing up in the public eye.

“And it’s really hard being in the public light while going through things in life, so I just want to say I’m sorry because I was grown up on pure respect, love and I just haven’t been showing the Milania I wanna show and I wanna do better and I’m trying to completely change everything that I’ve been posting because I want to help people in life,” she shared.

Milania captioned the video, “be true, be honest, be you,” before ending the clip by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Friends & Family Quickly Supported the Star

Her vulnerable message quickly drew supportive responses from friends, fans and family members, many of whom praised her willingness to speak openly about her experiences.

One follower encouraged Milania to recognize the courage it takes to be vulnerable while navigating early adulthood in the public eye. Another expressed pride in her decision to seek support and sent her love.

Her older sister, Gia, also shared an emotional message in the comments.

“I am so incredibly proud of you Milania ❤️ I’m literally crying watching this,” Gia wrote. “You are so amazing, and I hope you realize just how strong and resilient you truly are. You are in control of your life, your story, and your future, and I know you are going to inspire and help so many people along the way.”

She added, “Your strength is something so special, and I couldn’t be prouder to call you my sister. I love you so much.”

Teresa also showed her support, commenting, “So proud of you,” followed by another message that read, “Love you so much.”

Milania’s post offered a personal look at the challenges she has been facing and her desire to make positive changes. By sharing her experiences, she also hopes to use her platform to help others who may be struggling with their mental health.