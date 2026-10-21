‘Summer House’ Star Jesse Cameron Shares Vulnerable Photos from His Cancer Fight

“Summer House” star Jesse Cameron took to Instagram to share some raw and vulnerable moments from his cancer battle. The Bravo personality announced he’d previously faced testicular cancer on a February 2024 episode of the show.

Now, he’s in music and thriving, after being declared cancer free several years back. And to celebrate that, he shared the photos alongside his new single.

One photo shows Jesse smiling bravely with an IV in his hand, which looks recent. The next shows him with a bald head dozing off in what appears to be a treatment center. In another, he hides his bald head under a hoodie while honing his guitar skills. The upbeat song, called “High Road,” will donate its proceeds to an initiative called Project Healthy Minds.

‘Summer House’ Drama Rocked the News Earlier This Year

“Summer House” is the show that dominated the headlines some months ago when one cast member, West Wilson, began dating his costar Amanda Batula. The news dropped jaws because Batula is the former best friend of a third cast member, Ciara Miller, who used to date West.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, West Wilson’s grandmother was tragically murdered in April, the month after his relationship news blew up in the media, and even prompted a reaction from Rihanna, who unfollowed Batula on Instagram amid the fallout. A cousin of West’s was charged in the killing, and pleaded not guilty. The case has not yet been resolved.

Jesse Solomon Previously Opened Up to People About Overcoming Testicular Cancer

Solomon spoke out to People in a March 2024 interview about what he went through being diagnosed with cancer back in 2017. The mag says he told them there were low times when he couldn’t even navigate to the bathroom, and his dad and brother stepped in to help him.

He reflected, “t definitely puts everything into perspective and makes you realize the importance of family and your friends, who’s there for you and who is not.”

Solomon also recalled the shocking moment a routine checkup turned into the scare of his life. He says after being asked to return to the hospital after a standard STD screening, he assumed he’d come up positive for chlamydia. However, it was much more serious. He learned he had testicular cancer which led to the removal of one testicle, and later learned the disease had spread to his stomach.

He said after his first surgery, which happened quickly, the event almost felt surreal. He recalls thinking, “Did I just have cancer?” He noted at the time, he “didn’t feel like a cancer survivor.”

But when cancer was discovered in his stomach, things became more real. He says he underwent “chemotherapy and everything” for that diagnosis.

Solomon is now focused on his music career, and told People in July 2026 that he was never fulfilled in his old finance career. “Getting diagnosed with cancer the first time was a scary thing and then when it comes back, it was really a lesson of, ‘You never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow so you might as well live life to the fullest today,” the mag quoted him.