Gia Gia Giudice Defends New Restaurant After Facing Criticism Over Adults-Only Policy

Gia Giudice added restaurant owner to her resume when she opened her Italian restaurant, Il Vero, in downtown Westwood, New Jersey, on October 8. The new venture is also co-owned by hospitality expert Maria Sausa and Giudice’s RHONJ star mom, Teresa Giudice.

On its opening day, Gia shared photos on Instagram showcasing the restaurant’s chic interior, stunning bar, and stylish dining area, making it the perfect place for a girls’ night or romantic dinner for two. However, after its opening week, the Bravo star’s restaurant has faced negative criticism, including two-star reviews for its strict no-children policy, according to Daily Voice New Jersey.

Giudice took to Instagram to address these concerns and defend her adults-only policy, explaining that the decision was made to give patrons a unique dining experience. She also pointed out that the city offers plenty of kid-friendly establishments, suggesting that her restaurant aims to provide something different for adult guests.

Gia Giudice Addresses Criticism of New Restaurant During Its First Week

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Gia Giudice and Teresa Giudice attend the Christian Cowan fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Glasshouse on September 11, 2026 in New York City.

In an Instagram post on October 18, just 10 days after opening her New Jersey restaurant, Il Vero, Gia Giudice addressed the criticism her new venture has received, particularly from customers who took issue with its adults-only policy.

In her get ready with me video, Gia shares, “I’m going to address all of the feedback that we have been getting. We want to hear your guys’ feedback; we just improve every day. We only have been open for a week. “The love and support has been so amazing, so I just want to start off by saying thank you.”

“The first thing I want to address is that we are a restaurant that only accommodates adult dining. Now, I know that might be a bummer to some who want to bring their kids out to eat for dinner. There are many restaurants in Westwood that are kid-friendly; Westwood is a very family-oriented town, which is why we wanted to bring something a little different,” she continued.

Gia shared that she wanted to create a space where adults could enjoy an elevated dining experience and “get dressed up,” noting that there’s also a DJ on certain nights, where patrons can also dance. She also acknowledged that the restaurant is “still growing” but is also seeing all the feedback to improve.

In fact, the star said that while Il Vero is still not open for lunch, it could change in the future, potentially opening the door for children to dine at the restaurant during those hours. “Something that we’re open to exploring,” she said.

In her post, the star also discussed the negative reviews about the food. “Our food might not be for you, and that’s totally fine,” Gia shared. In case anyone missed it, she had previously opened up about serving authentic Italian cuisine at her restaurant.

Fans Show Support For Gia After Two-Star Reviews

Before Gia addressed the adults-only policy, co-owner Maria Sausa shared a statement with Daily Voice. “Our decision to create an adults-only dining experience at IL Vero was intentional. There are many wonderful family-friendly restaurants in the area, and we think that’s fantastic. However, we wanted to offer something different,” she said.

She continued, “As for the reviews, we absolutely believe constructive feedback has value. We are always willing to listen and improve where necessary. However, there is a difference between genuine, constructive criticism and criticism simply because a restaurant offers something that doesn’t align with someone’s personal preferences.”

Any new restaurant has its fair share of negative feedback, and fans admired that Gia addressed these concerns so quickly with her Instagram post. In fact, several people in her comment section shared that it was a great idea to have an adults-only policy.

“As a mom totally support the no child atmosphere! Not every restaurant has to cater to families and it’s nice to go out to dinner and just be adults 🙌🏼,” a comment read. “👏👏👏👏 You shouldn’t have to explain yourself. Some people want just an adult atmosphere,” another read. “As a mom, I love the fact that it’s adults only and I hope to visit one day.”