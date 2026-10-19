Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Shares Stunning Wedding Photos Months After Saying ‘I Do’

Former “Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo has officially tied the knot with her fiancé, Billy Haire, in a stunning French wedding. The Bravo alum recently gave fans a glimpse into their special day, sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram from their celebration at Château de Pradines, a romantic and elegant wedding venue nestled in the French countryside.

Although the couple exchanged vows in July, Olindo waited until recently to share the beautiful wedding memories with her followers, making the photo reveal worth the wait.

Naomie Olindo Shares Photos From Her Magical Wedding Day in France

Fans can finally get a closer look at former “Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo’s stunning wedding day. The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, and shared beautiful photos from her French nuptials after tying the knot with Billy Haire. The photos came exactly three months to the day the couple said their “I do’s,” with The Daily Dish confirming that the two wed on Saturday, July 18. Olindo confirmed her marriage status after sharing an Instagram Story on Monday, July 20 that showed Haire and wrote, “My husband.”

Olindo’s carousel opened with a sweet moment of the newlyweds walking down the aisle hand-in-hand as their family and friends showered them with white rose petals to celebrate their marriage. Olindo wore a stunning white gown designed by The LG Project and a cathedral veil. The star had previously shared her wedding day look on Instagram before sharing photos of the celebration. Haire, meanwhile, wore a sharp white suit paired with a blak bow tie.

A second photo from Olindo’s carousel showed the stunning venue, where family and friends gathered to watch the couple exchange their vows. The outdoor celebration featured a white carpet, while white and green florals lined the aisle and cascaded down two columns, making for an elegant wedding aesthetic.

Photos also showed the bride and groom’s wedding party walking down the aisle. In another Instagram post, Olindo shared how her bridesmaids wore different colorful, floral dresses, while the groomsmen wore black tuxedos.

Olindo and Haire held their wedding reception outside the romantic venue, with a drone capturing photos of the seating arrangements placed just outside the chateau. A final photo showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss on their wedding day.

How Olindo Honored Her Father on Her Wedding Day

Olindo sadly lost her dad, Joel, before he could see his daughter walk down the aisle. She shared the devastating news on Instagram in December 2019, announcing that he had lost his fight with esophageal cancer, which he had been battling for the past 12 months.

To honor her father, Olindo shared on her wedding day post that she surprised Haire with her father’s wedding ring, getting it resized to fit his finger.

“The ceremony 🤍 Honoring my dad by surprising Billy with his resized wedding ring, exchanging vows officiated by my sweet father-in-law, and surrounded by those we love most. A moment we will cherish forever!!” Olindo captioned her post.

According to The Daily Dish, Olindo and Haire began dating in early 2025 after being set up by mutual friends. He proposed to the reality star in December 2025 in Charleston, South Carolina, with their two dogs beside them. “The luckiest girl in the whole wide world,” she captioned her Instagram post announcing the engagement news.