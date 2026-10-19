‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Trailer Has ‘Morally Corrupt’ Host Ready for More Madison LeCroy

The new “Southern Charm” trailer has arrived, and “Morally Corrupt” podcast host Callie Curry is already looking forward to the upcoming season.

During the podcast’s most recent episode, Curry joined Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea Stark-Jones to discuss Bravo’s latest previews before recapping “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” “The Real Housewives of New York City” and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The conversation quickly revealed just how much Curry enjoys the Charleston-based reality series.

“I love Southern Charm. It is my favorite show on Bravo,” Curry declared.

While the hosts had different opinions about certain returning cast members, Curry’s enthusiasm and their shared interest in Madison LeCroy offered a promising look at what viewers can expect.

‘Southern Charm’ Is Callie Curry’s Favorite Bravo Show

Curry’s excitement became apparent as soon as Lindsay introduced the trailer discussion.

Lindsay even pointed out that she could see Curry smiling despite a camera partially blocking her face in the studio.

Curry explained that her Bravo interests extend beyond the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“I love Housewives, but like I love Southern Charm, Southern Hospitality, Summer House,” she said, highlighting her affection for the network’s other ensemble reality shows.

The hosts then discussed which moments from the trailer caught their attention and what they hoped to see explored throughout the season.

Although they expressed reservations about some returning storylines, they also identified several scenes that made them curious about the upcoming episodes.

Their conversation reflected the anticipation surrounding a new season, particularly when familiar personalities return with fresh developments in their lives.

Madison LeCroy Gets the Hosts Talking

One cast member who generated particularly enthusiastic reactions was Madison LeCroy.

The hosts discussed a brief moment from the trailer featuring LeCroy speaking assertively to Craig Conover.

Lindsay responded positively to the scene, while Curry and Stark-Jones shared their appreciation for LeCroy’s presence on the series.

“I love Madison,” one host said during the discussion.

The conversation also turned to LeCroy’s appearance following the birth of her child.

While the hosts briefly wondered whether she might discuss aspects of her postpartum experience, they did not confirm any new developments about her personal routine.

Instead, the discussion highlighted their interest in seeing more of LeCroy as the season unfolds.

Her return gives longtime viewers another familiar personality to follow as the Charleston group navigates new experiences together.

Bravo Madison LeCroy of “Southern Charm.”

‘Morally Corrupt’ Hosts Look Ahead to the New Season

Beyond LeCroy, the hosts discussed several returning cast members and relationships teased in the trailer.

Curry expressed particular interest in learning more about the season’s developments, while Lindsay and Stark-Jones weighed which storylines might offer the most entertaining television.

The group also noted moments involving Molly O’Connell and other cast members that could become important later in the season.

Their reactions mixed curiosity with the playful commentary that has become a regular part of the podcast.

Despite some differing opinions, the conversation ended with anticipation for the show’s return.

“I’m looking forward to it,” one host said.

For Curry, whose enthusiasm was evident from the beginning of the discussion, the trailer provided another reason to celebrate her favorite Bravo series.