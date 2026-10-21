‘Summer House’ Star Kyle Cooke’s Mystery Woman Revealed After Amanda Batula Split

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke is reportedly dating British influencer and former “Strictly Come Dancing” contestant Saffron Barker, months after his separation from Amanda Batula.

The 44-year-old Bravo star has been linked to Barker, 26, after the pair were spotted spending time together.

Bravo and Cocktails identified Barker as Cooke’s rumored new love interest on October 19, claiming the two met at an event several weeks earlier.

“Met at an event a couple weeks ago and rumor has it have been hot and heavy since!” the outlet shared.

“The UK model and fashion designer has been spotted out with Kyle. Rumor has it they’ve been seeing each other for a couple of weeks,” the account added.

Neither Cooke nor Barker has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

The dating rumors come after Cooke’s marriage to Batula ended earlier this year and Barker split from her longtime boyfriend.

Kyle Cooke and Saffron Barker Spotted Together as Romance Rumors Grow

Cooke and Barker have appeared together in social media posts, adding to speculation about their relationship.

According to The Sun, the pair were photographed smiling together in a close-up picture.

They also appeared dancing and spending time together in a video shared on Barker’s Instagram account.

Another Bravo fan account, Charleston Bravoholic, discussed the rumored relationship on Threads on October 19.

“Maybe we will meet her in Charleston next weekend?? She is stunning! Kyle Cooke has been seeing her for a few weeks, allegedly,” the account wrote.

The post included a photograph of Barker enjoying a meal while holding a champagne glass.

The account also speculated that Barker could attend Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina.

Fans responded to the reported pairing with several comments comparing Cooke’s rumored new relationship to his previous marriage.

“1000% upgrade,” one person wrote.

“Total glow up,” another commented.

“Huge upgrade!!!!” a third added.

One fan suggested Barker resembled former “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

Cooke had also previously been linked to “Southern Charm” personality Salley Carson following his separation.

Who Is Saffron Barker? British Influencer Recently Ended Longtime Relationship

Barker is a British social media influencer, model and fashion designer who appeared on “Strictly Come Dancing.”

The 26-year-old previously dated model Josh Miln for two years before confirming their breakup in July 2026.

The former couple initially connected through TikTok after Barker spotted Miln in a video on her “For You” page.

She subsequently followed him on Instagram, and the two began dating.

Barker later became emotional while publicly discussing the end of their relationship.

Her reported connection with Cooke comes approximately three months after that breakup.

The two also have a significant age difference, with Cooke nearly two decades older than Barker.