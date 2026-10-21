Bravo Reportedly Has Plans for Lindsay Hubbard Following Surprise Appearance in RHONY Trailer

Lindsay Hubbard could be making a permanent move to “The Real Housewives of New York City” in the coming seasons, according to a new tip shared with Bravo and Cocktails.

The longtime “Summer House” star appears in the RHONY season 16 midseason trailer, and a source claims Bravo is considering transitioning Hubbard to the franchise as early as season 18 or 19.

“Did you notice Lindsay Hubbard in the RHONY midseason trailer? Bravo is soft-launching her for an eventual transition to RHONY,” the source told Bravo and Cocktails.

The source claims the network wants to keep Hubbard on Bravo as her television career continues to evolve.

“Whether In The City Season 2 flops or she may simply outgrow In The City in terms of status and wealth, Bravo wants to keep her in the family,” the tipster alleged.

Bravo has not publicly announced plans to add Hubbard to the RHONY cast.

Lindsay Hubbard Appears in RHONY Trailer Amid Claims of Future Casting Plans

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Hubbard makes a brief appearance during a group event featured in the second half of RHONY season 16.

According to Bravo’s official preview, the “Summer House” and “In The City” star appears when Erika Hammond gives Daisy Toye a gift.

Hubbard questions the gesture’s intention.

“Oh, this is a ‘(expletive) you’ gift,” she says in the trailer.

The preview also features an argument between Carole Radziwill and Sai De Silva, who clash over questions about Radziwill’s past connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“You, as a seasoned journalist, should understand someone asking questions,” De Silva tells Radziwill.

“Yeah, but you’re a friend!” Radziwill responds.

The season 16 cast also includes Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank and Hailey Glassman.

Hubbard already has a friendship with Lichy, which has brought the two Bravo personalities together outside their respective shows.

In September, Hubbard attended a taping of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” to support Lichy.

Source Claims RHONY Season 17 Cast Will Remain the Same

The tip shared with Bravo and Cocktails also included details about the potential timeline for Hubbard’s move.

“They expect her to fully transition for Season 18 or 19, which isn’t that far as it seems – as Season 17 will begin filming in the next 6 months,” the source claimed.

The tipster also alleged that the current RHONY cast will remain intact for season 17.

“Regarding RHONY, expect Season 17 cast to remain the same – with Devyn Symone being a friend of from the beginning of the season,” the source said.

The claims suggest Hubbard would not immediately join the cast as a full-time Housewife.

Bravo has not confirmed the reported season 17 casting plans or the proposed timeline for Hubbard’s potential addition.

Lindsay Hubbard Opens Up About ‘Summer House’ Season 11

Hubbard has remained a prominent part of Bravo’s lineup since joining “Summer House” during its first season.

During her September 22 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Hubbard discussed filming season 11 and said the upcoming episodes would feature a different atmosphere.

“[It’s] one of the best summers we’ve had in a lot of recent years,” Hubbard told Andy Cohen.

“We have a new house. Everyone was single. And we have a lot of fun,” she continued.

Hubbard also confirmed that viewers would see more of her dating life.

“I definitely had a hot girl summer. And Andy, I’m having a hot girl fall,” she said.

Earlier that month, Hubbard shared a similar assessment of the season on Threads.

“Probably one of the best summers we’ve ever had! I can confirm it was FUN,” she wrote on September 7.

Hubbard also stars in “In The City,” another Bravo series that follows her life outside the Hamptons.