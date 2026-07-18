Lindsay Hubbard Reveals How ‘Summer House’ Season 11 Recovers After Scandal

Bravo Lindsay Hubbard at the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion

Season 10 of “Summer House” wrapped up the aftermath of Amanda Batula and West Wilson dating. They won’t be returning next season, and Lindsay Hubbard revealed how the ordeal affected the group and what would be different when we see them again.

Lindsay Hubbard Says the ‘Summer House’ Cast Needs a Break From Drama

Play

Wilson previously dated Ciara Miller, who was good friends with Batula. Batula is separated from her husband, with fellow cast member Kyle Cooke. The new romance left their friends feeling betrayed, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“After this entire scandal, I just think everyone needed space from the drama,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a pretty all-consuming three months of dissecting and asking questions, not getting answers, trying to investigate and figure out what the hell just happened; how did we get here?” Hubbard revealed whether that investigation will continue behind the scenes.

“And that was months and months [of] everyone checking in on everyone’s feelings and filming reunions, having two back-to-back TV shows on air. I think, just in general, we are all ready to put the past behind us and move forward in a positive, exciting, celebratory way,” she said.

Carl Radke Answers about He Talks to Amanda Batula

Bravo Carl Radke on ‘Summer House’ Season 10

Hubbard confirmed that there is a new house and cast members for season 11. She said the cast is excited about their fresh start.

Carl Radke spoke to E! News to give an update after the reunion in April. “I’m excited because it feels like we have a new chapter to begin,” he said. “I’m excited to be the dad and make sure I get bagels and cook steaks for people. I’m excited to dance and let loose and hopefully meet some new people.”

He revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Batula since they texted after the reunion. “I wish her all the best. I always will care for her, but I think she’s got some things to work on and spend some time on,” Radke said.

Cooke, Hubbard, Miller, Jesse Solomon, KJ Dillard, Bailey Taylor and Mia Calabrese are returning to the Bravo show. Miller had an eventful summer as the co-host of “Love Island USA Aftersun” with Tefi Pessoa in Fiji. She revealed that she returned to New York by posting herself lounging on a boat on Instagram on July 16.

Batula and Wilson are still dating. People started to wonder if they were expecting their first child. They made a TikTok on July 14 showing Batula loading their shopping cart with pickles and ice cream to joke about the rumor.

Everyone seems to be going their separate ways to enjoy the rest of the summer. Season 11 is currently in production.