Kristen Doute Seemingly Responds to Claims She’s Living Separately From Fiancé Luke Broderick

Bravo star Kristen Doute and her fiancé, Luke Broderick, are facing breakup rumors after a claim about the status of their relationship surfaced online. The couple, who got engaged in September 2024 and welcomed their daughter, Kaia, in June 2025, were recently mentioned in a Reddit thread about “The Valley.” A user claimed that a source told them Doute and Broderick would be announcing their split “soon.”

However, Doute seemingly pushed back against the speculation by sharing an adorable video featuring Broderick and their daughter, offering a look at the family together amid the nasty rumors.

Kristen Doute Seems to Shut Down Rumors She’s Split From Fiancé Luke With Sweet Family Video

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 10: Kristen Doute attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A Reddit thread claiming that Kristen Doute and her fiancé Luke Broderick have split is seemingly being addressed by Doute herself, who shared a sweet family video on Instagram.

According to RealityBlurb, “The Valley” star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 20, sharing a brief clip of her, Broderick, their daughter, Kaia, and their dog, Gibson, together and looking happy as they posed for a magazine photoshoot.

“Great day shooting with [Momé] magazine, can’t wait for everyone to see the interview!” She wrote on the clip.

The breakup allegations all stemmed from a Reddit post, which was titled, “I have unverifiable confirmation Kristen [and] Luke have split [and] will announce soon. They went on to share that the Bravo couple was “living separately [and] had a huge falling out post reunion [and] have been on the outs since.”

Neither Doute nor Broderick has directly addressed the rumors, but the “Vanderpump Rules” alum’s recent family photoshoot appears to offer a reassuring glimpse that the couple is still going strong.

Doute Shared Adorable Moments with Broderick & Their Daughter in September

Just over a month ago, Doute shared several adorable moments with her fiancé and their daughter, Kaia, who also just celebrated her first birthday in June. In a September Instagram post, Broderick could be seen crouching behind Kaia as she played in the water. Another photo showed Doute smiling at the camera while Kaia sat in her stroller holding a bottle. A third captured the toddler’s rambunctious side as she gleefully tore apart a whole roll of toilet paper.

Other photos in Doute’s carousel captured the family celebrating the birthdays of their former “The Valley” co-stars Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko’s children. The proud mom also shared a glimpse of Kaia enjoying some little-kid luxuries, including driving her very own kid-sized Mustang convertible and sitting behind the wheel of a boat.

Doute kept her caption simple, writing “Lately,” as she offered fan a peek at how she and Broderick had been spending their summer.

, Doute and Broderick should be returning to season 4 of “The Valley.” In fact, Doute has been spotted filming the season with her co-stars. Joining the couple are returning castmates Janet and Jason Caperna, Brittany Cartwright, Jasmine Goode, Jesse Lally, Michelle Saniei, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, and Zack Wickham. Returning to season 4 as a friend of the cast includes Goode’s wife, Michelle Carelli, Lally’s girlfriend, Lacy Nicole, and Wickham’s partner, Benji Quach.