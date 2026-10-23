Bravo Announces 2 New Shows, Renews 3 Fan Favorites

Bravo Fan Fest Charleston is scheduled for October 24, and ahead of the highly anticipated convention, the network has announced a new show, “Next Gen Atlanta,” and renewed others, including “Next Gen NYC,” “In the City,” and “Southern Hospitality.” Plus, the network announced a Peacock exclusive microdrama.

This article is being updated.

Bravo confirmed on October 23 that “Next Gen Atlanta” was in production. “Spilling some tea ahead of Bravo Fan Fest… Two new series are coming soon,” the network began on X.

“Next Gen ATL is officially in production. Scripted Microdrama ‘Charmed by a Southern Monster’ premieres November 9 exclusively on the Peacock mobile app.”

Per the official Bravo website, like “Next Gen NYC,” “Atlanta” will focus on “rising personalities navigating careers, friendships, and family dynamics.”

Per the press release, “Some have famous ties, while others are building their reputations from the ground up, but all have big dreams and plenty to prove as they juggle careers, friendships, and family dynamics.”

The network did not confirm the cast for “Next Gen Atlanta.” However, some of the rumored cast members are Noelle Robinson, daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cyntia Bailey, and Brielle Bierman, daughter of RHOA alum Kim Zolciak.