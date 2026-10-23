Andy Cohen Teases Amanda Batula’s Bravo Future After Revealing Recent West Wilson Conversation

Andy Cohen isn’t ruling out a Bravo return for former “Summer House” star Amanda Batula, even after she and her boyfriend, West Wilson, announced their departures from the reality series.

During an “Ask Andy” session at Bravo Fan Fest, Cohen discussed Batula’s possible future with the network and revealed that he had recently heard from Wilson.

In a video shared by Taste of Reality, Cohen said Wilson contacted him two days earlier while he was spending time with Batula, who was trying St. Louis-style pizza for the first time.

Some audience members began booing as Cohen told the story.

“So nasty and so rude,” Cohen told the crowd.

He continued, “So, all right, well, I’m just telling my story now, so you don’t need to boo me.”

Cohen also suggested that Batula could potentially appear on Bravo’s “In the City.”

“I could see—I certainly could see her being on In the City,” he said.

The network has not confirmed the cast for season 2 of “In the City,” although cameras are reportedly filming.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula Recently Spent Time Together in Kansas City

Cohen’s comments came days after Wilson and Batula visited Kansas City ahead of the Chiefs’ October 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The couple shared photos from their trip, including Batula’s first experience attending a Chiefs game.

“First timer!!!” Wilson wrote over a social media post that Batula later shared.

The pair also appeared inside the stadium wearing Chiefs merchandise and spoke with local influencer and former television anchor Adriana Davalos.

During an Instagram video, Wilson asked Batula to name her favorite Kansas City barbecue.

“Amanda, favorite barbecue dish since you’ve been in Kansas City? One, two, three,” he said.

“Pulled pork from Q39, but I love LC’s,” Batula replied.

“Good,” Wilson responded.

Wilson grew up in Columbia, Missouri, and has maintained connections to the state.

The couple’s recent social media activity comes after they spent several months largely staying out of the public eye following the announcement of their relationship.

They have since resumed sharing photos together.

‘Summer House’ Stars Confirmed Their Relationship After Kyle Cooke Separation

Wilson and Batula confirmed their romance in March, two months after Batula announced her separation from husband Kyle Cooke.

Their relationship drew criticism because Wilson and Cooke had developed a friendship while filming “Summer House.”

Wilson had also previously dated Batula’s former close friend and fellow cast member Ciara Miller.

The cast addressed the situation during the season 10 reunion and a bonus episode titled “The Aftermath.”

During the June special, Wilson spoke directly to Cooke about his feelings for Batula.

“I haven’t got to the point where I have told her or myself that I’m in love or not. But I do love her and have,” Wilson said.

“I have cared about her for a very, very long time.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Wilson and Batula would not return for season 11 of “Summer House.”

In August, a source told the outlet that the couple stayed together despite criticism of their relationship.

“They know many people doubted them, but they are doing really well and are still super happy,” the insider said.

“Both of them agree the dust has settled and feel they can be a normal couple now.”