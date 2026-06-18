Andy Cohen Addresses West Wilson, Amanda Batula ‘Summer House’ Casting Backlash

Andy Cohen is making it clear that he is not the person making casting decisions for “Summer House.”

During the June 17 episode of his SiriusXM show “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo host responded to a flood of comments from fans demanding that West Wilson and Amanda Batula be removed from the series following the fallout from their controversial relationship.

The comments come as reports continue to circulate that Wilson will not return for season 11 and as viewers remain divided over Batula’s future on the show.

Andy Cohen Says He Has No Control Over ‘Summer House’ Casting

Cohen revealed that fans have been flooding his social media accounts with complaints about the current “Summer House” drama.

“On Threads, I say good morning typically at the beginning of the day, and all the comments were like, ‘You have to get rid of West and Amanda. What are you doing?'” Cohen said.

The Bravo executive quickly reminded fans that he is not involved in casting decisions for the series.

“Just want to reiterate to all y’all, I am not a producer of Summer House. I don’t have anything to do with casting,” he explained.

Cohen added that while he can share opinions internally at Bravo, he does not control who returns to the Hamptons each summer.

“So, thank you for logging your complaint, but it’s basically like the same as logging a complaint with, like, a call center somewhere,” he said. “I don’t, you know, I mean, I, you know, I’ll weigh in at Bravo, but, uh, you know, who knows what they listen to regarding me and Summer House, because I am not a producer of that show.”

His comments arrive as speculation continues about the season 11 cast ahead of the show’s typical Fourth of July filming schedule.

West Wilson’s Will Reportedly Not Return to ‘Summer House’ Amid Fallout

Deadline recently reported that Wilson will not return for season 11 after three seasons on the Bravo reality series.

The sports journalist became one of the central figures in the show’s biggest storyline after beginning a relationship with Batula following her separation from Kyle Cooke.

The situation also impacted Ciara Miller, who previously dated Wilson and had recently been rebuilding a friendship with him.

The fallout continued during “Summer House: The Aftermath,” where several cast members revisited the emotional consequences of the relationship.

One of the most talked-about conversations featured Batula and Lindsay Hubbard discussing how the relationship developed and how it affected friendships within the group.

During the discussion, Batula admitted that Wilson helped her reconnect with a version of herself she thought had disappeared.

“He brought out a side of me that I never thought I’d see again,” she said. “This person who wanted to have fun … loved life again.”

She also acknowledged that she was not thinking clearly while navigating the relationship.

“I wasn’t thinking rationally or logically,” she admitted.

Fans Remain Divided on Amanda Batula’s Future

While some viewers have expressed sympathy for Batula, others remain critical of her role in the situation.

Online debate intensified after Hubbard suggested that Batula may have been manipulated by Wilson.

Some fans argued that Batula deserves another season to tell her story, while others questioned whether viewers would accept what they view as a potential redemption arc.

One commenter wrote, “Amanda possibly returning to TV doesn’t mean she’s getting a ‘redemption’ season.”

Another fan disagreed, writing, “Is this the beginning of the Amanda redemption arc no one wants?”

As Bravo prepares for season 11, questions remain about who will return and how the cast dynamic will evolve following one of the most controversial storylines in recent “Summer House” history.

Every episode of “Summer House” is available to stream on Peacock.