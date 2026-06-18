‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Gives Rare Update on Relationship With Imprisoned Steven McBee Sr.

As Steve McBee Sr. serves his prison sentence, viewers of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” are getting a closer look at how his absence has affected the people closest to him.

In a preview for season 3, episode 2, Steve’s girlfriend, Masha Petrova, opens up about their relationship and the challenges they faced in the weeks leading up to his incarceration. The episode is scheduled to air June 22.

Masha told Bravo producers that she and Steve had been together for about a year and a half.

“[I’ve] been together with Steve for about a year and a half now, since Galyna moved out,” she said. “I do consider him my boyfriend.”

With only weeks remaining before Steve reported to prison, Masha admitted the situation put significant strain on their relationship.

“We’re just trying to enjoy the time. It’s very sad, obviously,” she said. “He has to go away soon. We’re just losing sleep over it.”

Masha Petrova Details Final Weeks Before Steve McBee Sr.’s Prison Sentence

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During the preview, farmhand Jake visited Steve’s home and found Masha there while Steve was away.

Jake shared his candid thoughts about the relationship in a confessional.

“Occasionally, you know, I’ve got to go to the lodge to take care of some animals and stuff, and Masha seems to be there more than she should be,” he said. “I think she’s what you’d call like a stage-five clinger.”

Masha also revealed that she and Steve were preparing his home for major changes before he left for prison.

“Steve is getting ready to go away in a few weeks and his mom’s moving in, so, we kinda decided to completely repaint it, declutter it, clean it,” she explained.

Steve pleaded guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud in November 2024. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, he admitted to fraudulent activity between 2018 and 2020 that caused financial losses to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The reality TV patriarch was sentenced to 24 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $4,022,124 in restitution.

Masha Petrova and Galyna Saltkovska Remain at Odds on ‘The McBee Dyanasty’

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The preview also highlights the ongoing tension between Masha and Steve’s former partner, Galyna Saltkovska.

“We have a great relationship,” Masha said of her relationship with Steve. “But we do have some problems with his ex, Galyna.”

Masha then described an incident that allegedly took place during a Halloween party in 2024.

“Last year, the Halloween party, Galyna was very, very intoxicated,” she claimed. “She spit in my face, screaming, cussing, punching everything. She ran through the house, and I could hear her heels getting faster and faster and closer and closer, and she gets to the bedroom and starts to scream.”

Masha added, “Galyna got arrested. Absolutely crazy.”

Galyna offered a different version of events.

“Everybody was drunk, including [Steve Sr. and Masha]. They were trashed,” she said. “[Masha] was so cocky and arrogant and constantly was pushing me.”

Regarding her arrest, Galyna said, “They blew the entire thing completely out of proportion. Called the cops.”

She later acknowledged her role in the situation, saying, “Probably shouldn’t have done it, but, here we are. I did it.”

Steven McBee Jr. Says Family Is Focused on Moving Forward

While Steve remains incarcerated, his sons are focused on keeping the family businesses running.

Speaking to People ahead of season 3, Steven McBee Jr. said the family is taking a practical approach rather than hoping for outside intervention.

“We’re just focused on our businesses and what we have in front of us, as far as what’s actually happening,” he said when asked whether the family was pursuing a pardon. “I don’t want to bet on blue sky. I don’t want to bet on things that could or couldn’t happen.”

He continued, “We’re just putting our heads down, grinding and working through things as if nothing is going to happen. I think that’s the best way to work through this. If that happened, then great. But we don’t expect it, and we’re working through it either way.”

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” air Monday nights on Bravo.