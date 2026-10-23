Bravo Fan Fest 2026: Full Schedule, Star-Studded Panels, Photo Ops and How to Watch Live

Bravo Fan Fest 2026 is bringing more than 40 Bravolebs to Charleston, South Carolina, for a full day of panels, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, and special events.

The one-day celebration takes place Saturday, October 24, at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Andy Cohen will join stars from “The Real Housewives,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Summer House” and the “Below Deck” franchise for the event.

Bravo has announced the complete schedule, including seven main stage panels, additional programming on the Doorbell Stage and opportunities for fans to take photos with their favorite reality stars.

Fans who cannot attend in person can watch every main stage panel live on Peacock, which will also offer on-demand behind-the-scenes coverage.

Bravo Fan Fest 2026 Main Stage Panel Schedule

The main stage lineup begins at 10:20 a.m. ET and continues through 6 p.m. ET.

Cohen will host an “Ask Andy” session and participate in “Andy’s Housewives History Lesson,” which celebrates two decades of “The Real Housewives.”

Other panels include “Battle of the Bravolebs,” “#NoFilter” and “Bravo Rewind.”

All times are Eastern.

Time Panel Featured Bravolebs 10:20–11 a.m. Housewife2Housewife: Coast2Coast Alicia Carmody, Bronwyn Newport, Dolores Catania, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jessel Taank, Stacey Rusch 11:30 a.m.–12:10 p.m. Ask Andy Andy Cohen 12:30–1:10 p.m. Watch What Happens Next! Bradley Carter, Charley Manley, Joe Bradley, Captain Kerry Titheradge, Maddi Reese, Michols Peña, Salley Carson, Captain Sandy Yawn, TJ Dinch, Venita Aspen, Whitner Slagsvol 1:50–2:30 p.m. Battle of the Bravolebs Austen Kroll, Ava Dash, Carl Radke, Gia Giudice, Mia Calabrese, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, Shep Rose 3–3:40 p.m. Andy’s Housewives History Lesson Andy Cohen, Carole Radziwill, Karen Huger, Porsha Williams, Heather Gay, Shannon Storms Beador 4:10–4:50 p.m. #NoFilter Angela Oakley, Lindsay Hubbard, Madison LeCroy, Mia Alario, Rosie DiMare 5:20–6 p.m. Bravo Rewind Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Lisa Barlow, Melissa Gorga

The “Battle of the Bravolebs” panel will pit Charleston reality stars against their New York counterparts in a trivia competition.

“Bravo Rewind” will feature Conover, Cooke, Barlow and Gorga looking back at memorable moments from their respective shows.

Bravo Fan Fest Doorbell Stage Schedule Includes More Interactive Events

In addition to the main stage panels, Bravo will host 10 smaller events on the Doorbell Stage.

The programming includes trivia, debates, games and audience participation.

Time Event 10–10:15 a.m. Welcome to Charleston! 11–11:20 a.m. Cheer for It or Not Here for It 11:30–11:50 a.m. Plead the Fifth 12:10–12:30 p.m. Blind Loyalty 1:10–1:30 p.m. Traitors: The Roundtables Have Turned 1:40–2 p.m. Fan Fest Is a Really Big Wheel 2:30–2:50 p.m. Fan Fest Theater 2:50–3:10 p.m. What’s More Iconic? 3:40–4 p.m. Bros vs. Bros 5:10–5:30 p.m. Debate This

The day begins with the “Southern Charm” cast welcoming attendees to Charleston.

Later, “Plead the Fifth” will bring the familiar “Watch What Happens Live” game to the event.

“Bros vs. Bros” will feature male cast members from “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality” and “Summer House” competing for the audience’s approval.

Bravo Fan Fest 2026 Photo Ops: Full Schedule and Featured Stars

Attendees will also have opportunities to take photos with Bravolebs throughout the day.

Bravo has scheduled appearances at three designated photo op locations inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

Time Bravolebs Location 10:30–11 a.m. Captain Kerry Titheradge, Captain Sandy Yawn Photo Op 2 10:30–11 a.m. Gia Giudice, Melissa Gorga Photo Op 3 11:10–11:40 a.m. Charley Manley, Venita Aspen Photo Op 1 11:20–11:50 a.m. Bradley Carter, Mia Alario, TJ Dinch Photo Op 3 11:30 a.m.–noon Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler-Smith Photo Op 2 12:10–12:40 p.m. Lisa Barlow, Porsha Williams Photo Op 1 12:20–12:50 p.m. Alicia Carmody, Carole Radziwill Photo Op 3 12:40–1:10 p.m. Karen Huger Photo Op 2 1:20–1:50 p.m. Bronwyn Newport, Gina Kirschenheiter Photo Op 1 1:30–2 p.m. Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy Photo Op 3 1:40–2:10 p.m. Lisa Barlow, Shannon Storms Beador Photo Op 2 2:30–3 p.m. Jessel Taank, Rosie DiMare Photo Op 3 2:50–3:20 p.m. Angela Oakley, Dolores Catania Photo Op 2 3:20–3:50 p.m. Austen Kroll, Rodrigo Reyes, Salley Carson Photo Op 1 3:30–4 p.m. Joe Bradley, Maddi Reese, Michols Peña Photo Op 3 4–4:30 p.m. Heather Gay, Stacey Rusch Photo Op 2 4:30–5 p.m. Kyle Cooke, Mia Calabrese Photo Op 3 4:50–5:20 p.m. Molly O’Connell, Whitner Slagsvol Photo Op 2 5:20–5:50 p.m. Ava Dash, Shep Rose Photo Op 3 5:30–6 p.m. Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard Photo Op 1

How to Watch Bravo Fan Fest 2026 Live on Peacock

Fans who cannot travel to Charleston can follow the event through Peacock.

The streaming service will broadcast all seven main stage panels live on Saturday, October 24.

Peacock will also provide on-demand behind-the-scenes content from the event.

Before Fan Fest begins, Cohen will host four special tapings of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in Charleston.

The tapings are scheduled for Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23, with two episodes filming each day.

Bravo Fan Fest will also feature interactive experiences, merchandise and sponsor activations.

Participating brands include Ally Bank, Colgate Optic White, Genesis, Planet Fitness, State Farm, Wayfair and Wendy’s.

The event brings together cast members from several Housewives franchises, including Atlanta, New Jersey, New York City, Orange County, Potomac, Rhode Island and Salt Lake City.

Fans attending in person can find additional event information through Bravo’s official Fan Fest website.