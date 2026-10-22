Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Stunning Transformation in New Photos With Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars

Brittany Cartwright continues to amaze her fans with her incredible weight loss journey. The Bravo star has been open about focusing on her health and confidence, aka getting her sparkle back, in recent years. In an October post, Cartwright shared that she lost 30 pounds with the help of a GLP-1 medication.

“The Valley” star has been flaunting her figure on social media as of late, including a September post where she posed in an itty-bitty bikini, showing off the amazing results of sticking to her weight loss program.

The reality TV star recently reunited with former castmates from “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” for a special occasion, giving fans another glimpse at her ongoing transformation.

Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Stunning Figure at Recent Event

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Brittany Cartwright attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Brittany Cartwright’s latest outing has fans loving her new look. “The Valley” star attended an event to support her former co-star Nia Sanchez, who collaborated with children’s clothing brand Zip N’ Bear to create her own “Mommy and Me” PJ set. In pictures shared by “Vanderpump Rules” alum Scheana Shay, who also attended the event, Cartwright posed in a group shot wearing a body-hugging, long light pink dress that she paired with nude heels. She kept her hair in beautiful natural curls and swept it to one side.

In the photo, Cartwright was also seen with Kristen Doute, who also appeared on VPR and currently stars on “The Valley.” It appeared to be a pink-themed event, with Doute wearing a pink minidress where she, too, offered fans a glimpse of her stunning weight transformation. Like Cartwright, Doute has shared on social media that she is also taking the GLP-1 medication Fridays, and in September, shared that she had lost 35 pounds.

Standing next to Doute was Sanchez, who stunned in a flowy bright pink strapless gown. Sanchez and her husband, Danny Booko, officially confirmed that they would not be returning to “The Valley” for season 4. Next to Sanchez stood VPR star Scheana Shay, who wore a fitted blush pink dress with flowers.

Cartwright Stuns Fans With Bikini Photo

Cartwright’s latest outing, which gave fans another glimpse of her weight-loss progress, comes just over a month after she shared a sultry bikini photo on social media, showing off her transformation.

In the photo, the Bravo star wears a deep purple matching string bikini set paired with a matching sarong as she poses next to a baby blue Jeep. The post quickly drew plenty of love in the comments, with fans and co-stars alike commenting with fire emojis and showering her with compliments.

“i mean, HOT DAMN ❤️‍🔥,” Doute wrote. “Smokeshow!!🔥❤️😍,” Jasmine Goode shared. “HOT 🔥🔥🔥,” Shay wrote.

In August, Cartwright shared with her fans on Instagram that she was continuing her weight loss journey with the help of a GLP-1 medication. “You guys know I love to host, especially pool parties during the summer,” she shared in her video. “And last year, I wasn’t really feeling that confident and like myself, so I wore a lot of coverups and didn’t get into the pool as I normally would. This summer was the best summer yet. My mommy makeover was amazing for me, but I really wanted to lose the extra weight on top of that and this has really helped me.”

In season 3 of “The Valley,” viewers watched her go under the knife for her mommy makeover, which she underwent in October last year. According to People, Cartwright underwent abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast lift, during which she also had her 10-year-old breast implants removed and replaced with smaller ones.