Shep Rose Addresses Possibility of Rekindling Romance With Ex Taylor Ann Green

“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose is returning for season 12 of the Bravo series, premiering November 12, and he’s returning with a very familiar face. His ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, is also set to return, according to a trailer for the upcoming season.

Rose and Green called it quits in 2022 after two years of dating. Green eventually moved on with Gaston Rojas, and her relationship with Rose became strained to the point where she blocked him on her phone. Following season 10, Green stepped away from “Southern Charm,” but she appears to be making her way back since splitting from Rojas in June and reconnecting with Rose.

Now, fans are wondering whether the exes’ renewed connection could lead to a romantic reconciliation. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Rose opened up about where things stand between him and Green, offering a cryptic response when asked whether a romantic reunion could be in the cards.

Shep Rose Shares Cryptic Response on Reconciliation Rumors With Ex, Taylor Ann Green

Getty Shep Rose star of “Southern Charm” arrives on the pink carpet at Australia’s first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest Sydney on August 15, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

Shep Rose is teasing fans about the possibility of a romantic reconciliation between him and his ex, Taylor Ann Green. Speaking with Us Weekly, he shared just how close the two have gotten ever since reconnecting this past summer. “Everything’s great. We talked for 45 minutes yesterday on the phone, me and Taylor about a number of things,” he said.

While Rose did not specify what those “things” were, he did tell the outlet that he and Green “really appreciate each other” and “are laughing about the past.” “I’m really happy at the moment with our relationship,” he added about their rekindled friendship.

And, when Us Weekly asked Rose about a “reconciliation,” he smiled and cryptically said, “You’re going to have to find out, darling.” Appearing to hint that fans will have to watch the new season to see their relationship develop.

In the season 12 trailer, Rose is seen speaking to Rodrigo Reyes about getting an unexpected text from Green. The two are then seen meeting up for dinner, where they hug and Green shares, “Hi, stranger.” However, in another clip, Craig Conover calls Rose “delusional” about the possibility of marrying Green, revealing that Rose continues to hook up with other women.

Green Recalls Rose’s Shocked Reaction When She Reached Out to Him

During a June appearance on “The Viall Files,” Green opened up about reconnecting with Rose. In her conversation, she described how shocked Rose was to receive a call from her, wanting to meet up and hopefully mend their friendship.

“So I did reach out to him after the breakup,” she said of her split from Rojas. “And he was, I mean, he was kind of beside himself, honestly. He was like, ‘I cannot believe you are sitting here in front of me. I cannot believe you reached out. I care about you. I think about you all the time. I think about your brother. There’s so many times I want to reach out to you. But I feel like I just couldn’t because your ex was holding you hostage,’ which he was to a certain extent.”

She also denied rumors that she and Rose rekindled their romance. “I have, and I have seen the rumors that we’re getting back together or hooking up again or whatever. And that is not true,” she said, adding, “But Shep is a very logical human being, and he’s not the type of person to be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s get back together.’ He would inevitably say ‘No, that’s not the right thing to do.'”

In the same Us Weekly interview, Rose also described Green reaching out to him as totally unexpected.

“It was a pretty big occurrence in my world. It just hit me like a ton of bricks. And to hear from her, and then see her, and put a smile on her face, which I hadn’t had the opportunity to do in years [was nice],” he explained.