‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Announces Exit, Says Bravo Is ‘No Longer Serving Me’ Amid Season 5 Uncertainty

“Southern Hospitality” star Leva Bonaparte says she’s moving on from Bravo as questions continue about the future of the reality series.

Bonaparte shared the news on Threads while responding to a fan who asked whether she would attend Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston. Rather than simply addressing the event, Bonaparte revealed that she’s entering a new chapter and pursuing projects outside the network.

“I’m moving on to a new chapter in my life! Appreciated my time (at Bravo) but it’s no longer serving me. New projects on the Horizon!” she wrote.

Her comments come as Bravo has yet to confirm whether “Southern Hospitality” will return for season 5. Several cast members have also moved on from Republic Garden & Lounge, the Charleston nightclub that has served as the show’s primary setting.

‘Southern Hospitality’ Cast Members Discuss What Season 5 Could Look Like Without Republic

Maddi Reese and Michols Peña previously discussed the possibility of another season during Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea Awards.”

Both suggested the show could take a different direction now that several cast members have left Republic.

“I feel like since we’re not at Republic anymore, it would kind of be looking at a different direction of our lives and what we’re doing outside of that,” Reese said.

Reese explained that she had spent much of her adult life working at the nightclub.

“I’ve worked at Republic since I was 19, so 10 years of my life,” she added.

Peña also discussed moving beyond his longtime job.

“Like, for me, I’ve done my life for six years so I’m like, it’s time to put the bottle down,” he said.

Despite the changes, Peña expressed interest in returning for another season.

“I’m happy. I’m excited for everybody to see if we happen to come back,” he said.

Fellow cast member Bradley Carter also discussed the show’s future in an earlier interview, explaining that personal growth had created challenges among the group.

“Sometimes when you are growing, there are some growing pains,” Carter said.

He added that the cast was in a better place than during season 4, although some relationships remained strained.

“Hopefully we get a season 5 so you can find out,” he said.

Leva Bonaparte Reportedly Faced Tension With Several Republic Employees

Bonaparte’s announcement follows reports of disagreements involving several former Republic employees, including Joe Bradley and TJ Dinch.

Bradley reportedly left the nightclub to join a hospitality group connected to “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Dinch, meanwhile, shifted his attention toward his hot dog business, Sir Weiners.

According to an insider, Bonaparte was upset about Bradley’s decision to leave Republic. The source also claimed that tensions involving Dinch developed after he made comments about the support he received for his business.

The workplace changes raised questions about how the series could continue following the same group of employees if Bravo ordered another season.

Republic Garden & Lounge Faces Federal Labor Lawsuit

Bonaparte and her husband, Lamar Bonaparte, have also faced legal allegations involving Republic.

According to The Post and Courier, former bartender Angelica Alberti filed a federal lawsuit on June 10, 2026, alleging labor violations at the Charleston establishment.

Alberti, who worked at Republic from May 12, 2025, through Nov. 2, 2025, claimed the business required bartenders to share tips with managers or supervisors.

She also alleged that Republic failed to provide proper notice about its tip-credit system and deducted certain processing fees from employees’ tips.

The lawsuit claims the practices violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“Absent proper tip-credit notice, Defendant was not eligible to take a tip credit for any hours worked by Plaintiff or other Bartenders, entitling them to the full federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour for each such hour,” the lawsuit states.

Republic attorney Nancy Bloodgood denied the allegations, calling them “baseless.”

She also said Alberti was terminated for cause and “has been paid all the wages she was entitled to at the time of her termination.”

Alberti and other bartenders are seeking compensation for allegedly withheld tips, unpaid wages and additional damages.

Republic opened on Charleston’s King Street in 2013 and became the central location for “Southern Hospitality,” which follows Bonaparte and employees at her hospitality businesses.