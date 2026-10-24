First Look at ‘Summer House’ & ‘Below Deck Med’ Crossover

Bravo has given fans a first look at the upcoming “Summer House” and “Below Deck Med” crossover event. A sneak peek at the crossover was dropped during Bravo Fan Fest 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina, and it’s good.

‘Summer House’ & Below Deck Med’ First Look Preview

It was announced last summer that for the first time, the “Summer House” cast was headed to the Mediterranean for a charter on “Below Deck Med.” The first look teaser reveals who from the cast made the trip and what fans can expect from both shows.

The video kicks off with Captain Sandy Yawn telling Chief Stew Aesha Scott the charter is a big one featuring “Summer House” stars. Scott freaks out with excitement because she’s a fan of the group in her confessional.

Speaking with Yawn, Scott admits it’s going to be a lot of pressure for the yachties, but they are up for the task. Lindsay Hubbard, Bailey Taylor, Jesse Solomon, Mia Calabrese, and Kyle Cooke are seen in a van heading to the yacht as Cooke asks, “Is there any history of guests hooking up with yachties?” A flip of the scene, then features the cast walking up the dock to the yacht.

While the crew waits for the “Summer House” guests on the dock, one of the stew drops the welcome drinks all over the dock, freaking Scott out. There are other quick teases before Scott and several “Summer House” stars are featured waxing Solomon’s chest before the video suddenly ends.

Although they are not seen in the very quick preview, Carl Radke and Ciara Miller are also part of the crossover event. Fans ready to see the “Below Deck Med” and “Summer House” worlds collide will be waiting a while, as it won’t hit Bravo airwaves until 2027.

No date was given for the event. However, “Summer House” usually premieres in February, while “Below Deck Med” tends to air in the summer. It has not been confirmed how the crossover will play out.

When “Below Deck Down Under” and “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” did a crossover, it was featured on both shows, even though they aired at different times of the year.

‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Sparks Romance With ‘Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley

The official “Below Deck Med” cast hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s already been teased that Joe Bradley returns in the role of bosun. Solomon responded to an Instagram post of Bradley’s where he’s working out in the gym, to say, “My bosun 😍.”

Sparks seem to have flown for Bradley and Hubbard during filming, as the two sparked romance rumors a few weeks ago after they were spotted by a fan filming something, perhaps “In The City,” and kissing.

Radke hinted in an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea that Hubbard was talking with someone. The “Summer House” star was asked if it was Bradley, to which he responded, “Quite possibly.

Hubbard and Bradley are reportedly hooking up and having fun, but are not in a serious relationship, which sounds about right for both of them.