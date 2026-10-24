Bravo Announces Winter 2026 Schedule With ‘RHONJ’ Return, ‘Southern Charm’ and a Controversial New Series

Bravo has announced its Winter 2026 television schedule, confirming premiere dates for several returning shows and a new reality series.

According to Bravo, “Southern Charm” returns November 12, followed by “Small Town Trouble: Texas” on November 18. RHONJ is scheduled to premiere in December, although the network has not announced an exact date.

Several shows already airing on Bravo will continue throughout the winter, including “Below Deck,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Returns With New Cast Member

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“Southern Charm” returns Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes airing weekly on Bravo and streaming the following day on Peacock.

Season 12 follows the Charleston cast as they navigate new relationships and ongoing disagreements.

Returning cast members include Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, and Whitner Slagsvol.

Allie Newman also joins the cast for the new season.

Bravo has teased relationship problems and unresolved issues between several cast members as the group returns for another season.

Bravo Announces New Reality Series ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’

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Bravo is also introducing “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” which premieres Wednesday, November 18, at 9 p.m. ET.

The new series will debut with a two-hour premiere before moving to its regular Wednesday schedule. Episodes will be available the following day on Peacock.

Set in Boerne, Texas, the show follows a group of women balancing marriage, motherhood, friendships and their social lives.

Bravo describes the cast as “a charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers, and social insiders.”

The season 1 cast includes Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly and Hailey Head.

Their husbands and partners, Nick Williams, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, Blake McAnelly and Josh Marsalis, will also appear.

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 15 Premieres in December

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“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return for season 15 in December 2026.

Bravo has not confirmed the exact premiere date, but the network has announced the cast, which includes three familiar Housewives and five newcomers.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are returning alongside Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel and Natia Rufolo.

Vanessa Barerra will appear as a friend of the Housewives.

According to Bravo, the new season will focus on “longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods, and unexpected twists [that] set the stage for a fresh take on Jersey life.”

New episodes will stream on Peacock the day after they air on Bravo.

Bravo’s Winter 2026 Weekly Schedule Includes Several Returning Shows

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Along with the upcoming premieres, Bravo confirmed its winter weekly programming schedule.

Monday nights will feature “Below Deck” season 13 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Still Flipping Out” season 1 at 9 p.m.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 16 will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m., while “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7 will continue Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

On Thursdays, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 and its accompanying “After Show” will air in the 8 p.m. hour, followed by “Southern Charm” at 9 p.m.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” season 11 will continue Sundays at 8 p.m.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” will also remain part of Bravo’s lineup on Sunday through Thursday evenings.