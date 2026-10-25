‘Southern Charm’ Star Salley Carson Spills on Her Bravo Hookups Amid Austen Kroll Love Triangle

“Southern Charm” star Salley Carson is opening up about her complicated dating history within the Bravo universe, naming several familiar faces while revealing which man stood out from the rest.

At Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston on October 24, Carson was asked about her Bravo body count and named Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Kyle Cooke, West Wilson, and Stephen McBee.

The question initially caught Carson off guard, particularly because her mother might hear her answer.

“This is crazy. My mom’s going, ‘No!’ You know everything I do,” Carson said in the clip shared by Bravo.

After naming the men, Carson faced another question about who was the best.

Her initial response was Stephen McBee, but when the question was repeated, she answered, “Kyle.”

“That was an easy answer,” she explained.

The admission comes as Carson continues navigating her complicated relationship with Kroll, while also facing questions about her connection to Cooke.

Her romantic life is also expected to play a role in the upcoming season 12 of “Southern Charm,” which features tension involving Kroll and Molly O’Connell.

Salley Carson’s Connection With Kyle Cooke Has Fueled Months of Dating Rumors

Carson, 31, and Cooke, 44, sparked dating speculation earlier this year after they were spotted kissing in New York City.

However, Carson has maintained that the two are not in an exclusive relationship.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s “Page Six Radio,” the “Southern Charm” star addressed their connection.

“We see each other a lot,” Carson said. “We’re just friends. I mean, sometimes flirty. It depends on the vibe.”

Carson also described an interaction involving Cooke and his friends while she was visiting New York to see another man, whom she has referred to as “Ghost” on social media.

“He’s doing his thing,” Carson said about Cooke. “And you know, if he wants to call me out for guys, I’ll look at him like he’s crazy ‘cause I’m like, ‘I was with you the weekend of Fourth of July, and you left with a girl the day after?’ And I’m not mad about it, you know? He’s doing his thing.”

When asked whether she would consider dating Cooke exclusively if he approached her about a relationship, Carson expressed hesitation.

“Right now I’d probably say, ‘What?’” she responded.

Carson previously discussed plans to attend a party at the “Summer House” residence, potentially setting up an appearance during the show’s upcoming season 11.

Craig Conover Calls Austen Kroll and Salley Carson’s Relationship ‘Not Healthy’

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While Carson has continued spending time with Cooke, her relationship with Kroll has also raised questions among their “Southern Charm” castmates.

During the October 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Craig Conover shared his concerns about the pair’s ongoing romantic situation.

“Look, I love both of them. I don’t think it’s healthy what they’re doing,” Conover said.

Conover explained that their relationship had changed while he was away in Scotland filming season 6 of “The Traitors.”

“I don’t think it’s a sustainable relationship. I think they are hindering each other from moving forward, and it’s almost like this safety net that they have,” he said.

The reality star also questioned how their connection would affect future relationships with other people.

“If they try to date other people, no one’s gonna be OK with their relationship now, and so they have to figure that out,” Conover explained.

“Either date or don’t date, but this middle-ground thing is, I think, not healthy.”

Carson and Kroll grew closer during season 11 of “Southern Charm” following his split from Audrey Pratt.

In February 2026, Carson acknowledged that she still had romantic feelings for Kroll during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“I’m still feeling him,” Carson said. “I get giddy when I talk about him. … I think we have such a good friendship, and we rely on each other a lot, and we support each other a lot. I think we both like what we have right now.”

Kroll addressed their relationship the following month during his own appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“Salley and I are close, and she knows that when we got back from Mexico, it was like, ‘Hey, I’m still newly single and I need time,’ and it’s still kind of like that,” Kroll said. “We’re just really good friends, to be totally honest.”

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Preview Shows Explosive Salley Carson and Molly O’Connell Confrontation

Carson’s complicated relationship with Kroll is expected to become a major storyline during season 12 of “Southern Charm.”

According to Reality By Ashley on X, an upcoming episode features a night out with the cast that reportedly takes an unexpected turn.

The account claimed Carson tried to leave with Kroll, but instead left with O’Connell.

O’Connell has reportedly described her relationship with Kroll as a flirtatious friendship, though she hasn’t shared more details about their connection ahead of the season.

The season 12 preview also features a heated confrontation between Carson and O’Connell.

In the footage, Carson calls O’Connell a “dumb (expletive) (expletive)” as O’Connell runs up a staircase.

Madison LeCroy then locks a door that O’Connell is seen pounding on.

Season 12 of “Southern Charm” premieres Thursday, November 12.