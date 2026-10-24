Lisa Vanderpump Reveals What Her Late Parents Would Think of Her Vegas Hotel

Lisa Vanderpump took the stage and made a heartfelt speech at the opening of her new hotel, The Vanderpump Hotel, on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. The moment was featured in the limited series “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas” which premiered on Bravo October 20.

Lisa Vanderpump Thinks Hotel Would Make Her Late Parents Proud

“For many years, you’ve been coming to my restaurants. Drinking, chatting the night away. So in a way, we’ve been dating. And now finally you get to sleep with me,” the reality star joked before turning serious.

“If you want to look good, surround yourself by brilliance,” she said, before shouting out Nick Alain, the co-owner of her design company who helped her outfit the hotel. The venture replaced The Cromwell, which existed on the Strip for around 12 years.

She said she hoped the night would grant him the recognition he deserves.

She then turned playful again, telling the crowd she hoped they would “misbehave accordingly” and declared, “I love you all! Welcome to the Vanderpump bloody Hotel!”

Lisa was then in for a sweet surprise, as the sky lit up with a huge choreographed drone show displaying the hotel’s logo.

“I’ve spent my whole life wondering if my parents would be proud. Or would they have said it. And tonight I think, yes, this would have been enough,” the 66-year-old reflected. She lost her mother in 2019 and her father in 2024.

Of course, Lisa’s husband Ken Todd was on hand for the celebration. The pair have been married since 1982, and share two children, Pandora and Max.

Back in 2019, Lisa praised Ken’s supportive nature, telling The Daily Dish, “Obviously things have changed in my life, especially in the last eight, nine years, since I was catapulted into the spotlight of reality television. I think that having that support as a partner is really an integral part of your security, when you have someone with you, like he’s here with me today.”

Bravo’s report of the interview says Ken awoke from a power nap at that moment and chimed in to laugh, “At least I’m here, even though I’m asleep!”

Lisa’s hotel is not the only new celebrity-themed hotel to hit the travel scene. Just 3 months after her grand opening, Dolly Parton‘s Songteller Hotel opened its doors to guests in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Inside the Luxurious Vanderpump Hotel

The hotel is adorned with decor to match Lisa’s quintessential maximalist style, making it a welcome retreat from the overabundant modernization of today’s surroundings.

In a world where McDonald’s is nearly unrecognizable and looks nothing like the enthralling child’s destination it once was, hotel’s richness, color, and warmth are sure to delight travelers.

The halls are lined with floral rugs of deep greens and purples, and the bar, Gigolo, features lots of black and dark, moody vibes.

Elaborate chandeliers add extra detail and warmth to the building. A travel blogger gave his opinion in a comment, writing, “I stayed before the show aired and had such an amazing experience.. seeing it all come to life on Bravo makes it even more fun to watch.”