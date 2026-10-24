Lala Kent Shares Surprising Update on Where She Stands With Tom Sandoval

Bravo star Lala Kent had plenty to say about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel Leviss, which shocked everyone on “Vanderpump Rules.” While she fiercely defended his ex, Ariana Madix in the beginning, she later softened her stance toward Sandoval, which appeared to cause a rift between her and Madix. However, their falling-out stemmed from more than Kent’s willingness to forgive Sandoval and move on. She also believed Madix wasn’t being held to the same expectations as the rest of the cast after refusing to film with her ex ahead of the show’s dramatic season 11 finale.

It’s been a few years now since Scandoval, with Kent recently giving fans an interesting update on where she stands with her Sandoval.

Lala Kent Reveals How She Really Feels About Tom Sandoval Today

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Lala Kent attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025 at Intuit Dome on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

During an episode of her “Untraditionally Lala” podcast, Lala Kent made a surprise admission about her relationship with her former VPR co-star Tom Sandoval.

In the October 21 episode, Kent shared that she recently attended a birthday party for Tom Schwartz, who so happens to still be very close with Sandoval, and who was also at the celebration.

“Do I get along with him? Yes. I mean, I would. Are we texting each other? No. Are we calling each other? No,” . “Has he appeared at things I’m at? Yes. And I’m not unkind to him…He seemed like he was in a very good space, which is great.”

Speaking to Us Weekly last year, Kent revealed that she crossed paths with Sandoval at BravoCon 2025 and called their relationship “friendly.”

“It’s friendly, but I haven’t seen or spoken to him in a very long time. It was like, ‘Oh, hi. I didn’t know you’d be here,’” she told the outlet. “I think that anyone who makes a mistake — I’m going to get lit on fire for saying this — I hope that he’s been able to move on with his life and be happy.”

Will Tom Sandoval Join the Cast of ‘The Valley?’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Tom Sandoval attends the premiere party for Season 11 of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

With Kent revealing that her relationship with Sandoval is much smoother these days, would it make sense to include him on the VPR spinoff “The Valley?”

Sandoval already has established connections with several cast members, including Tom Schwartz, who became a main cast member in season 3 and is set to return as a full-time cast member for the upcoming season, .

In September, Us Weekly spoke to Sandoval, where he admitted that he could see himself on the show. “I mean, I think I would be open to it,” he said, adding, “I think I’d be open to it.” He also shared who he was friendly with on the cast. “I would say Zack [Wickham], Jesse [Lally], Jason [Caperna], Janet [Caperna], Luke [Broderick], Schwartz, obviously. Yeah, Jasmine [Goode].

He continued, “I’m cool with all of them. You just don’t see me around a lot because at this point, you know, I like my privacy.”