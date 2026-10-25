‘Southern Charm’ Alum Naomie Olindo Is Pregnant! See Her Sweet Announcement

Bravo fans are sure to be showering “Southern Charm” alum Naomie Olindo with love and congratulations after the reality star announced on Sunday, October 25, that she is expecting!

Olindo, who married her husband, Billy Haire, in the South of France this July, shared sweet photos of the couple announcing the news on a dock and alongside their beloved dogs. In her heartwarming posts, the mom-to-be cradled her growing baby bump as she and Haire marked the next chapter in their lives together.

Naomie Olindo Shares Adorable Photos as She Announces Pregnancy

“Southern Charm” alum Naomie Olindo is pregnant! The former reality star shared the announcement on Instagram, sharing a carousel of loving photos of her and her husband, Billy Haire, and also including their two dogs in the snapshots.

Olindo’s first photo in her carousel shows the mom-to-be resting her head on Haire’s shoulders as she holds her baby bump. The married couple stands on a dock on a bright, sunny day, where Olindo wears a white T-shirt, exposing her growing bump, a white cardigan, jeans, and flip-flops.

Other photos in Olindo’s carousel capture the couple sitting on a dock with one of their dogs standing between them, while another sweet snapshot shows the two gazing into each other’s eyes as they celebrate the joyous news. The final photo features Olindo and Haire posing alongside their two beloved pups, with the sweet family of four, soon becoming a family of five.

“Bébé Billy à Bord!! 🩵 Feeling incredibly lucky (and shocked) to be in the chapter of life! And thinking of those still hoping for this chapter of their own,” Olindo captioned her announcement.

Olindo and Haire got married at the Château des Pradines in the South of France on July 18, with Olindo recently sharing glimpses of their stunning wedding on Instagram. The pair dated for less than a year before getting engaged in Charleston, South Carolina, in December 2025, with photos showing Haire down on one knee and asking Olindo for her hand in marriage as their pups stood around them.

Bravo Stars Congratulate Olindo & Haire on Their Baby News

Bravo stars were quick to congratulate the former “Southern Charm” star and Haire on their exciting baby news. The comment section of her Instagram post was filled with loving messages from former co-stars and other Bravolebrities, including stars from “Southern Hospitality.”

“Luckiest kiddo in the world!” Chelsea Meissner shared. “Congratulations!!!!” Charley Manley said and Venita Aspen wrote, “LET’S GO BABY BOY!!! 💙💙💙💙.” Molly O’Connell also shared, “OMG !!! Congrats ! ❤️❤️.”

“Southern Hospitality” stars Mia Alario wrote, “Congrats Princess!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and Emmy Sharrett shared, “OMG congratulations!!!!”

Although Olindo and Haire have yet to confirm whether they’re expecting a boy, the former reality star included a blue heart in her caption. Many commenters also congratulated the couple on their soon-to-be baby boy, though the pair have not officially revealed their baby’s sex.

Friends closest to Olindo also shared loving messages that included, “The most beautiful angel is on his way here! Can’t wait to meet him 💙” and “most gorgy BOY MOM🦋.”