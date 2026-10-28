Craig Conover Is Making His Acting Debut Without Saying a Single Word in New Peacock Series

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is making his scripted acting debut in Peacock’s upcoming micro-drama “Charmed by a Southern Monster,” but he apparently won’t have to memorize any lines.

During a conversation with his “Radio Andy” co-host John Hill, Andy Cohen discussed the Bravo star’s new role and revealed an unusual detail about his character.

“Is it true that he plays a mute in this?” Hill asked, via Real Moms of Bravo on Instagram.

“He does play a mute,” Cohen confirmed.

“Well, that might be kind of a smart thing,” Hill responded.

The series premieres November 9 and stars Conover as Hunter Caldwell, a mysterious man rumored to be a murderer.

Andy Cohen and John Hill React to Craig Conover’s New Acting Role

Cohen and Hill discussed Peacock’s decision to produce scripted micro-dramas featuring Bravo personalities, including Conover.

“It’s like Bravo’s getting into the micro-drama business. It’s on Peacock. I mean, I’m like, this is what you’re spending your money on?” Cohen said.

The conversation also turned to the promotional artwork, which resembles a romance-novel cover.

“I mean, Craig looks good,” Cohen said.

The two debated whether Conover’s appearance had been digitally enhanced before discussing his character’s lack of dialogue.

Craig Conover Plays a Rumored Murderer in Peacock’s New Romance Drama

According to Bravo’s October 23 press release, “Charmed by a Southern Monster” follows Maeve, a corporate fixer who is sent to convince and seduce Hunter into selling his family’s estate.

The network described the project as a series that “blends soapy romance, workplace rivalry, and small-town mystery.”

Maeve eventually discovers that Hunter may not be the dangerous man the town believes him to be.

The official synopsis explains that he could be “the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend.”

The first sneak peek, which debuted at Bravo Fan Fest on October 24, shows Maeve arriving at Hunter’s property.

After finding paperwork about a potential purchase of the Caldwell estate, she spots Hunter, shirtless, chopping wood.

Maeve attempts to explain why she is on his property, but Hunter continues swinging his axe without responding.

She eventually gets his attention by tossing a small object toward his feet.

Hunter then sharpens his axe, picks up her scarf, and approaches her without speaking.

“Oh my God, he’s going to kill me,” Maeve says in a voiceover before the clip ends.

Craig Conover Has Another Acting Project Coming in 2027

Conover’s new Peacock series is not his only scripted project.

The Bravo star previously announced the launch of his production company, Plaid Horse Productions, in September 2025.

He also told Bravo Insider that he has been working on a movie scheduled for release in 2027.

“I (expletive) love it,” Conover said of acting. “It’s because I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more. I like that we shoot for 12 weeks, and it’s great. I love the projects.”

He also shared details about his upcoming movie.

“I’ve got a niece in this movie, [who] is this 5-year-old who doesn’t leave my side. And the 11-year-old girl is a star. Some actresses and actors I know of, and now we’re all friends. It’s been really cool.”

Despite pursuing scripted roles, Conover said he has no plans to leave reality television.

“I’ve kind of had some really great meetings over the last two years with NBC and Rob Lowe. And I don’t wanna go anywhere, but I wanna do more. I love this business … They’ve been really supportive of me and just some scripted stuff, so it’s fun.”

Conover will return for season 12 of “Southern Charm,” which premieres November 12, three days after “Charmed by a Southern Monster” debuts on Peacock.