Gia Giudice’s Boyfriend of 7 Years Just Made a Major Move

Gia Giudice has shared snippets of her romantic life with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, both on social media and on her Bravo show, “Next Gen NYC.” According to the Daily Dish, the couple met in the summer of July 2019, and made their relationship Instagram official the following summer. The couple had a few setbacks earlier on in their relationship, briefly breaking up in 2022, but got back together roughly seven months later.

While at Bravo Fan Fest this past weekend, Giudice shared a major relationship update revealing that she and Carmichael are finally moving in together.

Gia Giudice Reveals Her Boyfriend Christian Carmichael Will Be Moving Into Her New Jersey Apartment

Gia Giudice and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael are officially moving in together. While attending Bravo Fan Fest this past weekend, , “I mean, it’s about time.”

Giudice elaborated on the major relationship news, telling the outlet that Carmichael will be moving into her Jersey City apartment temporarily after she recently opened up her restaurant, Il Vero, in Westwood, New Jersey.

“You know, we wanted to move into a place together, so that we could make it our own,” she began. “But with Il Vero opening, there was just a lot going on. I kind of needed to just take a minute, and moving seemed super stressful right now. So we’re going to do a year in my place and I’m so grateful; he was amazing and said that he would do that.”

She continued, “So we’re going to stay a year in my place, and then after the year is over we’ll find a new place that we’ll stay in for a long time.”

Giudice shared similiar sentiments about the couple finding a place that’s their own during an episode of “Next Gen NYC After Show,” “Even if he did move in with me, just knowing Christian, I feel like he still would want to find another place, so that it feels like ours.”

Giudice and her mother, RHONJ star Teresa Giudice, recently celebrated the opening of their brand new restaurant, Il Vero, a Mediterranean-infused Italian hotspot catered to adults, in September.

Giudice Initially Shared She & Carmichael Wanted to Get an Apartment in NYC Together

Before opening her restaurant, Giudice shared that she and Carmichael were thinking about getting an apartment in New York City. It would make sense for the Bravo star to move to the Big Apple after it was announced at Bravo Fan Fest that “Next Gen NYC” is returning for season 3.

While appearing on Fox 5 in August, Giudice shared, “We’re looking for an apartment in New York City. Right now, I live in Jersey City, moved into that apartment on my own, and now we’re ready to move in with each other … I’m excited for this next chapter of our lives.”

However, it appears that you can’t take the Jersey girl out of New Jersey! Speaking to Bravo Insider, Giudice revealed that her restaurant was a major factor in her decision to stay in the state she grew up in. “We were browsing in the city, but now I have my restaurant in Westwood, New Jersey, so I was moving to Jersey City to be closer to New York, but now I have a business that’s holding me back in Jersey,” she said.

For now, Giudice will continue either driving or taking mass transit to see her “Next Gen NYC” co-stars in the Big Apple.