Lindsay Hubbard Makes Unexpected Admission About Carl Radke 3 Years After Broken Engagement

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard is opening up about her relationship with ex-fiancé Carl Radke nearly three years after their broken engagement.

The former couple appeared together at Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 24, where Hubbard revealed that their relationship has entered a new chapter.

During the “Blind Loyalty” panel, Hubbard, 40, acknowledged how much their dynamic has changed since Radke, 41, called off their wedding in September 2023.

“I will say, you’re hard to quit, Carl,” Hubbard said, according to Bravo. “You are such a good human being and I think both of us had some growing to do in different ways for different reasons and this version of us is probably the best version of our friendship to date.”

Radke also discussed their renewed friendship, revealing how much Hubbard has helped him both personally and professionally.

Carl Radke Admits Lindsay Hubbard Has Helped Him Become a Better Person

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Radke told the audience that his history with Hubbard played a major role in his decision to rebuild their friendship following their breakup.

“I know a lot about her; just like the core of Lindsay. Her family, her close friends. And I just felt like the bond was so strong that it was really important to try to get back to a good place or at least make efforts to get back to a good place,” Radke explained. “It took some time.”

He also credited Hubbard with helping him improve his relationships and communication skills.

“Lindsay has really helped me also in life, just becoming a better version of myself, growing up, communication, just how I treat my friends and family,” Radke said.

“Like, I’ve learned a lot from her, also in business,” he continued. “Like, this whole world. I’ve leaned on her in ways you might not see on the show and she’s really had my back all these years.”

Radke also defended Hubbard’s close group of friends, pushing back against suggestions that they simply follow her lead.

“Lindsay has an incredible group of friends that are strong, independent, they get s–t done. It’s not minions at all. They’re all powerful and they support each other,” he said.

Hubbard responded with a joke about her own place within the group.

“I’m actually the minion in my friend group,” she said. “That’s what no one realizes.”

‘Summer House’ Exes Are Now Helping Each Other Find Love

Hubbard and Radke previously revealed that their friendship has progressed to the point where they can offer each other dating advice.

During an August 15 interview with People at the Television Academy’s Televerse Festival, the former couple discussed their relationship while filming season 11 of “Summer House.”

“We’re trying to help wingman [for each other] too,” Radke said.

“Yeah, a little bit,” Hubbard responded. “I’ve given advice along the way.”

Radke explained that they have been encouraging each other to enjoy being single while remaining supportive of future relationships.

“I want her to be respected and find someone and have fun and be treated well,” he said. “And, like, of course I care about whoever that is, so I’m going to be there to be supportive.”

However, Radke joked that he would have something to say if Hubbard’s next boyfriend mistreated her.

“And if he (expletive) up, we’ll have some words with him,” he said.

“Yeah, exactly. Don’t (expletive) up,” Hubbard responded.

Radke also acknowledged how meaningful their friendship has become following their difficult breakup.

“I care a lot about this person,” he said. “She’s been in my life for a long time, and the fact that we’re where we are right now, it means a lot to me.”

“And it’s been really just healthy, and I love the chapter that we’re on right now,” he continued. “For real.”

“We’re enjoying it,” Hubbard added. “It’s been really fun.”

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Called Off Their Wedding in 2023

Hubbard and Radke first met while filming the debut season of “Summer House” in 2016.

The two developed a friendship before briefly dating during season 4. They eventually decided to remain friends but rekindled their romance in 2021.

Their relationship became more serious as they moved in together, with Hubbard supporting Radke during his sobriety journey.

Radke proposed in Southampton in August 2022, and cameras captured the engagement for season 7 of the Bravo series.

However, their relationship ended in September 2023, just months before their planned wedding.

In a letter to family and friends announcing the cancellation, Radke described Hubbard as “devastated” and said he was “crushed with how all this transpired.”

Hubbard and Radke will both return for season 11 of “Summer House” which will premiere in 2027.