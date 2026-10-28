‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Joe Bradley Teases Plans to Propose to Maddi Reese

At Bravo Fan Fest 2026, fans learned that “Southern Hospitality” will return for a fifth season. While it appears that the familiar Charleston faces are expected to return, Leva Bonaparte is out, having shared a message on Threads that the show is “no longer serving me.” Rather than focusing on Republic Garden & Lounge, viewers will get a closer look at how the cast are navigating their personal and professional lives outside of the nightclub.

Bravo couple Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese were among the “Southern Hospitality” stars who appeared at Fan Fest, where they answered questions about their relationship and what the future might hold. Could fans see Bradley pop the question to Reese in season 5?

Joe Bradley Reveals Maddi Reese Proposal Plans at Bravo Fan Fest 2026

Getty Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley attend the Reign Storm Fit Collective hosted by Reign Storm Clean Energy and Madelyn Cline on August 02, 2025 in Johns Island, South Carolina.

Both Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese took part in the , where the couple discussed their plans for the future. During their chat, Reese revealed that she would not mind getting engaged “this month,” and although Bradley didn’t hesitate, he did clarify that a proposal is “going to be sooner than 2036,” adding, “Are you kidding me?”

Bradley elaborated on his response, stating that he and Reese have been in a good place and heading in the right direction when it comes to their relationship.

“I will say, it’s been kind of like a metamorphosis, [a] new chapter year for us,” he said. “And probably one of the best parts about this year is like, me and Maddi got a puppy together. And I think that’s been a really good testament to we’re moving in the right direction. Like, I’m figuring out a lot with my career, but I think just we’re in the right place.”

However, the couple is not yet living together, with Reese sharing that they have “no idea” when that will happen, although close friend and cast mate Michols Peña is helping them find the perfect place.

Bradley & Reese Had a Fake Wedding in Las Vegas

Fans were in for a shock when, during season 3 of “Southern Hospitality,” Bradley surprised Reese with a wedding in Las Vegas. Although the couple went through with the wedding, Elvis impersonator and all, it wasn’t legal.

Speaking to The Daily Dish, Bradley shared, “Amongst all the chaos of Vegas, I really wanted to surprise Maddi with something truly romantic. But it wasn’t only Maddi that needed some love and laughter; it was the entire group — especially after that crazy dinner. At the end of the day, I wanted to remind everyone we should be having a blast on vacation, but more importantly, let me Maddi know I am 100 percent committed to her. A real marriage isn’t only a dream for us, but a reality in the future.”

However, the fake wedding did cause some strain between the couple, with Reese feeling pressure to move their relationship at a faster pace. Thankfully, they appeared to talk things out, with Bradley admitting that the couple watched “everything back,” which had “actually helped us grow stronger.”

The couple continues to support one another’s careers as well. In photos on Instagram, Bradley joined Reese on her DJ tour, while she’s shared how proud she was after he made the decision to leave Leva Bonaparte’s Republic for a leadership role with Uptown Hospitality Group, specifically working at Share House in Charleston.

“Proud of you Joey! Future partner! Tour life has missed you!” Reese commented on an Instagram post in which Bradley announced his major career move.