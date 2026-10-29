Katie Maloney Makes Surprising Admission About Her Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Katie Maloney spent more than a decade on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” appearing in all 11 seasons of the original cast’s run. Throughout her time on the show, fans watched her navigate a tumultuous relationship with Tom Schwartz, whom she married in 2016 before the pair divorced in 2022, and the ups and downs of her friendships with her fellow co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder. Viewers also saw Maloney evolve from an employee at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant into a business owner, eventually partnering with Ariana Madix to open Something About Her.

In a recent episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast, Maloney and her co-host, former VPR star Dayna Kathan, took part in a Q&A, where one fan asked her about her time on VPR—specifically, who was her least favorite star to film with. The answer may come as a surprise to some fans.

Katie Maloney Opens up About Her Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Shares Her ‘Least Favorite’ Co-Star to Film With

Getty Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder Clark, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute pose bakstage at Straight Up With Stassi Live in Los Angeles at Ace Hotel on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In a recent episode of Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan’s “Disrespectfully” podcast, titled “Cruisin’ For A Bruisin,” the women took part in a Q& A, where one fan asked Maloney to name her “least favorite ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member to film with.” Kathan shared that Maloney didn’t have to answer the question, but she did so anyway, giving fans a surprising response.

“For reasons you probably don’t know, but like, it was sometimes really hard to film with Lisa [Vanderpump],” she revealed.

Maloney described filming with her former boss as “challenging,” adding, “For a long time she made me really, really nervous.” She went on to explain that certain scenes with Vanderpump could be difficult to navigate. While the cast often had to fill Vanderpump in on developments in their personal lives, Maloney suggested that she didn’t always seem genuinely invested, making their interactions somewhat awkward.

“We got to tell her what’s been going on in our lives, and she would just be like, ‘Why are you telling me this?'” Maloney said. “And all of a sudden, you feel crazy, because why am I telling you this?”

She continued, “Not for reasons people would assume, but I remember, like, ‘God, oh man, I got to film with Lisa.’ It’s hard. It didn’t come as natural.”

Maloney Shares Who She Still Speaks to From VPR

Getty Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Lisa Vanderpump attends Summer Spectacular Benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation on September 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

As for her co-stars that worked alongside her at SUR restaurant, Maloney had no issues filming with them because they were all actually friends. “Everyone else I was so comfortable around,” she shared.

However, she did admit that it was also “challenging” having to work with Lala Kent and Kristen Doute “when you’re not getting along with them because they are tough competitors.”

She also noted that she would never film with any of her former VPR castmates today. Maloney did reconnect with Stassi Schroeder on her new reality series “House of Stassi,” where the women worked towards rebuilding their friendship after a years-long falling out.

In a July interview with Bustle, Maloney gave an update on her friendship status with her former VPR co-stars. Of course, the reality star maintains a close relationship with Ariana Madix, with the two women in business together with her sandwich shop, Something About Her.

“I talk to Tom Schwartz. Mostly, he asks me when I can watch the dogs. Every now and then, I hear from Kristen [Doute], and we’ll touch base,” she revealed.