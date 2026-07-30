Katie Maloney’s Boyfriend Nick Martin Gushes Over Watching Her ‘Next Chapter’ Unfold as She Joins ‘House of Stassi’

Bravo star Katie Maloney is making her reality TV return in Hulu’s “House of Stassi,” and fans aren’t the only ones celebrating.

As the entire first season dropped on Thursday, July 30, her boyfriend of two years, Sleeping with Sirens guitarist Nick Martin, shared an emotional tribute, saying that “proud” is an “understatement” when it comes to Maloney’s journey and seeing her make her reality TV comeback.

Katie Maloney’s Boyfriend Nick Martin Says He’s ‘Proud’ of Her Reality TV Return

Getty Nick Martin and Katie Maloney visit The Empire State Building on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Katie Maloney’s boyfriend Nick Martin is celebrating her latest career milestone as she returns to reality TV on “House of Stassi.” In a heartfelt Instagram post, Martin reflected on Maloney’s “personal journey” and said he’s incredibly proud to watch her embrace this new chapter in her life.

The rocker shared a sweet photo kissing Maloney on the cheek as they posed at the top of the Empire State Building. A second clip showed Maloney alongside the cast of “House of Stassi” as they watched a billboard in Times Square promoting the new series.

“Using the word “proud” is a massive understatement when it comes to how I feel about @musickillskate – in regard to watching her personal journey, being her partner & seeing @houseofstassi take shape,” Martin captioned his post.

“I tell her everyday how incredible of a woman she is because I feel it’s important for her to understand the impact she continues to have on my life, but also to the people in her life & the outside world. I love you an ungodly amount & I’m so genuinely excited to witness this next chapter of your life and every chapter after,” he continued.

In his caption, Martin also acknowledged and congratulated Maloney’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Stassi Schroeder and the entire cast of the series, calling them the “kindest people who have been nothing but welcoming and warm.”

In the comment section, Maloney touchingly wrote, “I’m crying.. thank you for supporting and loving me more than I knew was possible. ❤️”

Maloney Said It Felt ‘Really Nice’ Having Martin Participate in ‘House of Stassi’

While speaking on the “Humble Brag” podcast in May, Maloney said she was happy to return to television as long as it showcased an authentic representation of her life, which meant asking Martin to be a part of it.

“And, yes, Nick, my boyfriend, he is so supportive and is just like, ‘Anything you need me to do to help support you, I’ll be there.’ And, I’m like, ‘well, it would be kind of great if you filmed it,” she said.

He was such a wonderful, willing participant in that and was so supportive. It just felt so different having someone that does support me emotionally, mentally, and physically, in all those ways, be on that journey with me. It felt really, really nice,” Maloney added.

Maloney first announced that she was dating and in love with someone while speaking on her “Disrespectfully” podcast in October 2024. “I have a boyfriend. Yeah, I’m in love, everybody. Yeah, I am. I’m really happy,” she shared.

That December, she hard-launched their relationship on Instagram, celebrating Martin’s birthday with a photo of the two looking into each other’s eyes.