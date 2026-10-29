Kyle Cooke Makes Unexpected Admission About His Love Life Amid Divorce From Amanda Batula

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke is opening up about his dating life after his split from Amanda Batula, revealing he’s already developed feelings for someone while they navigate their ongoing divorce.

The longtime Bravo star, who announced his separation from Batula in January 2026 after four years of marriage, confirmed that he is currently single but has been seeing multiple people.

Speaking with Bravo Insider at Bravo Fan Fest on October 24, the Loverboy founder explained why he initially wanted to avoid another serious relationship.

“If I met the girl of my dreams two months after announcing our split, I don’t think she would take me seriously if I didn’t go out there and have my fun,” Cooke said.

“I was living in a very unhappy relationship where there was no intimacy and so on and so forth, and I’m happy to be out of that, and I think I needed to have a time where I’m traveling, DJing, filming.”

However, Cooke admitted that he hasn’t ruled out finding love again.

Kyle Cooke Reveals He’s Already ‘Caught Feelings’ for Someone

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Although Cooke initially planned to enjoy being single, he told Bravo Insider that he hasn’t set any rules about when he can start another relationship.

“I haven’t given myself a criteria where like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to be single for a year before you let yourself catch feelings.’ I’ve already caught feelings. I’m trying to figure that all out, so,” he said.

Cooke did not identify the person he has developed feelings for but confirmed that he is actively dating.

“There’s a couple of people in my life,” he said.

The reality star also discussed what it was like navigating his dating life while filming “Summer House” season 11.

“I’m very much a relationship guy, so it is funny being single,” Cooke explained.

“And I figured that out as we filmed Summer House, trying to toe the line between, are we friends, are we hooking up, how do you balance random hookups with other people in your life.”

Cooke Admits Seeing Amanda Batula With West Wilson Is ‘Jarring’

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Cooke also addressed Batula’s relationship with fellow “Summer House” cast member West Wilson during the “Bravo Rewind” panel at Bravo Fan Fest.

When asked whether he had rewatched season 10 for clues about when Batula and Wilson’s relationship began, Cooke said he had not revisited the episodes.

However, he admitted that seeing the couple together on social media has been difficult.

“I’m trying to compartmentalize all that stuff, you know? It’s a little jarring when I see them do a photo dump, I’m not gonna lie,” Cooke said.

“I want her to be happy, but it’s a weird thing when it’s your ex with your friend.”

Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship earlier this year following her separation from Cooke.

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Despite their January separation, Cooke and Batula have not finalized their divorce.

Speaking with E! News at Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards on October 6, Cooke explained that they were still working through the process.

“It’s been a little slow going. She was busy; I was busy,” he said. “We’re still working on the details of that.”

Cooke acknowledged that neither of them had been eager to address the formal paperwork.

“It’s never fun to have those formal talks, and maybe there’s a side of us that put it off a little bit. But, yeah, we will eventually make it formal and sign on the dotted line,” he said.

Cooke also described how filming season 11 differed from previous years.

“I had a lot of fun. I feel like we returned to the roots of the show to some extent. Everyone entered single, which is a first,” he said.

The reality star added that he felt more relaxed during filming following his separation.

“I carried a lot of stress for these last many years. It truly felt like a weight had been lifted and I could let my hair down. Well, I don’t have a mullet anymore,” Cooke said.

“But I could just be myself and not have to apologize for anything.”

Cooke is currently filming season 2 of “In the City.”