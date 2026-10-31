How Bravo Plans to Protect Ariana Biermann & Gia Giudice Amid Recent Family Drama

Gia Giudice and Ariana Biermann won’t be pressed to talk about the recent turmoil their families have faced, Page Six says they learned from sources. The troubles “are not going to be discussed next season,” the outlet quotes one source as sharing.

Getty Gia Giudice and Ariana Biermann at an interview in June 2026.

The report says an insider explained, “They are both actively filming Season 3 right now. The producers want the show to be as clean as possible. The show does so well without them having to talk about it, so they’ve been told they don’t have to discuss anything going on with their siblings.”

Gia’s younger sister Milania has recently opened up about going through personal struggles and tumultuous times, saying in a TikTok video that she’s bipolar and had checked into a treatment facility. The video came soon after Milania made headlines by clashing with her mother at an airport which resulted in police being called to help find the 20-year-old after she apparently split from her mom and Gia and disappeared.

The family of Ariana, who has been under the reality TV lens since she was around 6, has also recently been under media scrutiny.

Ariana seemed to vaguely address the news in her speech at the Virtual Reali-Tea awards in NYC on October. While accepting the Breakout Star award, she thanked the audience for watching “Next Gen NYC” and referenced how she’s been on reality TV practically her whole life. She added that the spotlight comes with “amazing things and some not-so-great things.”

Coming up for Ariana’s family is the wedding of her oldest sister, 29-year-old Brielle, to MLB player Billy Seidl. Brielle previously told TMZ she wasn’t sure if her adoptive father Kroy, who married her mom Kim in 2011, would be coming, and implied it had been a long time since they last talked.

On October 30, Page Six reported they’d received confirmation that Kroy won’t be there. “Kroy has zero idea about the wedding. He has no clue about any details. Brielle does not want him there,” the outlet says they were told by a source.