Brittany Cartwright Wows in Curve-Hugging Corset For ‘Forbidden’ Halloween Party Alongside ‘The Valley’ Co-Stars

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright continues to turn heads with her weight-loss transformation. Taking to Instagram on Halloween, Cartwright gave fans a look inside the spooky and sexy Halloween bash she hosted, but it was her own show-stopping look for the Forbidden Coven-themed party that stole the spotlight.

In photos, Cartwright showed off her figure in a curve-hugging black corset with a mini skirt, highlighting her stunning transformation. The Bravo star previously revealed that she had lost 30 pounds with the help of GLP-1 medication.

Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss In Sultry Halloween Look

Fans who follow Brittany Cartwright know that she is no stranger to throwing fun, themed parties, and she went all out for this year’s Halloween bash. Taking to Instagram, the reality star gave fans a peek into her The Forbidden Coven-themed celebration, which featured a sexy, sultry, and mysterious atmosphere. Those same elements clearly went into her Halloween look.

The first photo in Cartwright’s carousel showed off her epic witch-inspired Halloween costume, featuring a sexy black corset and mini skirt paired with sky-high Christian Louboutin heels. She completed her look with black feathers cascading down one arm and a black crown atop her head. Cartwright also accessorized with snake rings while her makeup look featured a smoky eye and deep red lips.

Others photos showed how Cartwright’s backyard was transformed into a dark, enchanted forest. The area was filled with moody floral arrangements in deep purples and reds, hanging greenery and glowing black candles.

“The Forbidden Coven was summoned, and the night did not disappoint. 🖤🔮 Thank you to the sorceress who turned my vision into the most magical night – @picnic_and_petal @dellesfloraldesign @alyssahunterphoto,” she captioned her post.

Cartwright’s ‘The Valley’ Co-Stars Share Their Halloween Looks From Her ‘Forbidden Coven’ Party

Cartwright’s “The Valley” co-stars were all in attendance for her epic eerie yet elegant Halloween bash. Jasmine Goode shared her look on Instagram which was inspired by the movie “The Craft,” whre she nailed her costume, replicating character Nancy Downs’ witchy look.

Goode’s carousel also featured a selfie of her wife, Michelle Carelli, who wore a witch’s hat and black ensemble. Another photo showcased Cartwright’s stunning charcuterie table, which featured a witch’s cauldron and a raven.

Lala Kent shared photos of the event on Instagram, wearing a black corset and skirt and completing her look with a black cape. She shared photos posing alongside cast member Michelle Saniei, who also wore a sexy witchy costume, and Ambyr Childs, who was once married to Kent’s ex, Randall Emmett. The two women now host their own podcast, fittingly named, “Unlikely Affair.”