Katie Maloney Reveals the Hardest Part of Running Something About Her With Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix spent years talking about opening a sandwich shop. Now that Something About Her is a reality, Maloney is getting candid about what it actually takes to keep a restaurant running.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star recently opened up about the financial demands of owning a business, the importance of having the right people around her and why she’s learned not to get too comfortable with any particular plan.

During an appearance on “Disrespectfully,” the podcast she co-hosts with Dayna Kathan, Maloney explained that opening Something About Her in West Hollywood was only the beginning. Running it has required a completely different set of skills.

And perhaps the biggest surprise has been just how much flexibility the business demands.

Katie Maloney Gets Candid About Running Something About Her

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“It is so expensive. It’s just like you need just big old pockets, beaucoup bucks,” Maloney said while discussing the financial realities of restaurant ownership.

Maloney and Madix opened Something About Her in May 2024, turning a business idea that viewers had followed on “Vanderpump Rules” into an actual storefront.

But as Maloney explained, getting the doors open doesn’t mean the hard work is behind you.

“I think the biggest thing to learn was also like how things change, and you need to be able to adapt and pivot pretty quickly, and not also like be hard on yourselves,” she said.

For someone who spent years working in the restaurant industry before opening her own business, the experience has brought a different perspective. Serving customers is one thing. Being responsible for the operation, the staff and the long-term success of the business is another.

Maloney also acknowledged that restaurant owners shouldn’t expect immediate financial success.

“The first, they say, two years, I’m gonna say probably more like five years, to and not expect to be profitable immediately, you know what I mean? Like it’s just like you have to just constantly be reinvesting back into the business.”

Her comments offer a reminder that a recognizable name and a devoted Bravo fan base don’t eliminate the challenges that come with running a restaurant.

Why Katie Maloney Says the Right Team Matters

Despite the difficulties, Maloney made it clear that she’s proud of what she and Madix have built.

She described the experience as “incredibly rewarding to do stuff that is scary and challenging and difficult.”

For Maloney, one of the most valuable lessons has been learning to rely on people who share the same commitment to the business.

“Make sure you really find people that you can trust, people who are in it for the long haul with you and just really focusing on building an incredible team that, like, sees the vision and wants to go the distance,” she advised.

That perspective is especially meaningful given how much public attention surrounded Something About Her before it opened.

The sandwich shop was initially introduced to Bravo viewers as a joint venture between Maloney and Madix, with the pair navigating everything from the concept to the location while their personal lives were unfolding on television.

Its eventual opening represented a major professional milestone for both women, particularly after their respective relationships with Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval ended.

Now, Maloney is speaking about the business less as a reality television storyline and more as an owner who understands what it takes to make something last.