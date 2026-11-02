Bravo Reveals November 2026 Schedule With Fan-Favorite Returning and Controversial New Show

Bravo has announced its November 2026 television schedule, confirming premiere dates for “Southern Charm” season 12 and its newest reality series, “Small Town Trouble: Texas.”

The November premieres will join several reality series already airing on the network.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Returns to Bravo With New Cast Member and Relationship Drama

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“Southern Charm” is returning for its 12th season with several familiar faces and a new cast member joining the Charleston group.

According to Bravo’s official cast announcement, returning cast members include Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, and Whitner Slagsvol.

Allie Newman joins the cast for season 12.

Bravo teased that the group will try to repair relationships after the season 11 reunion, though new rumors and disagreements could complicate those efforts.

The network’s official season description states that the cast members are “determined to define their relationships and mend wounds.”

“However, when true feelings bubble up and juicy rumors catch fire, the group seeks to unveil the truth — even if it costs them more than friendships,” Bravo added.

The season 12 trailer previews several confrontations, including an allegation involving a cast member’s supposed child.

In one scene, Newman appears to show a photograph of an alleged “love child,” although the trailer does not establish the truth of the allegation.

Newman also becomes involved in the group’s dating drama.

During a party, another cast member introduces Newman as someone who previously “went on dates” with Kroll.

She later flirts with Slagsvol, who asks her on a date. However, their relationship appears to deteriorate as the season progresses.

In another scene, Newman confronts Slagsvol during an argument on a Charleston rooftop.

“You pretend to be such a nice guy, yet you will (expletive) somebody over that you made trust you,” Newman tells him.

Bravo’s New Reality Series ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Premieres November 18

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Bravo is also introducing viewers to a new group of women in “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” which follows a social circle in Boerne, Texas.

The first season features Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly and Hailey Head.

Their husbands and partners, Nick Williams, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, Blake McAnelly and Josh Marsalis, will also appear.

According to Bravo’s October 22 announcement, the series follows Boerne’s “most-talked-about social circle,” featuring a “charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers, and social insiders.”

The network’s description previews conflicts involving marriages, friendships and relationships within the community.

Bravo explained that viewers will see how “conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets.”

“Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the truth is never as buttoned-up as it looks,” the announcement continued.

The series will focus on the women’s personal lives and relationships as they navigate disagreements and rumors within their social group.

“Southern Charm” season 12 premieres Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will continue airing Thursdays.

“Small Town Trouble: Texas” season 1 premieres Wednesday, November 18, at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour episode. The series will then continue airing Wednesdays.

Both shows will air weekly on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.