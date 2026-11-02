‘In the City’ Season 2 Adds Five New Cast Members as Filming Begins in Mexico

Bravo’s “In the City” is welcoming five new faces for Season 2, bringing fresh personalities and reality television experience to the series.

According to an exclusive report published by Page Six, Brittany Whitfield, Robert Morrison, Reagan Baker, Natasha Parker and Barthelemy Jallet are joining the upcoming season.

The additions come as production moves forward following several cast departures, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera and Andrea Denver.

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The returning cast and several newcomers recently gathered in Cancún, Mexico, where cameras captured the group enjoying a weekend of celebrations at SLS Playa Mujeres.

With familiar personalities returning alongside new additions, the upcoming season promises to introduce viewers to a wider circle of friendships and professional connections.

‘In the City’ Season 2 Welcomes Five New Personalities

Page Six reports that the five newcomers bring backgrounds in beauty, wellness, entertainment and business.

Parker may already be familiar to reality television audiences. She previously appeared on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” before joining “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Now based in New York City, Parker works as a certified meditation teacher and hosts the podcast “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker.”

Baker also has television experience, having appeared on HBO Max’s dating series “Swiping America” in 2023.

Outside television, she works as a hairstylist and founded House of Reagan, a salon located in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Her husband, Jallet, is also joining the cast.

Whitfield brings experience in the beauty industry as a New York City-based celebrity makeup artist and licensed esthetician.

Her husband, Morrison, rounds out the new additions, giving the upcoming season two married couples among its newcomers.

Their arrival introduces several established relationships into the group’s evolving social circle.

Returning Cast Members Reunite for Filming in Cancún

According to Page Six, filming took place over the weekend at SLS Playa Mujeres in Cancún.

Returning cast members spotted at the resort included Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Gavin Moseley, Yvonne Najor, Nick Barber, Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway.

Newcomers Parker, Whitfield, Baker and Morrison also attended the gathering.

The resort hosted its Taste of SLS celebration, which provided several settings for the production.

Cooke performed a DJ set during Saturday’s pool party, while the weekend festivities also featured performances from The Chainsmokers and Bomba Estéreo.

Cameras reportedly followed cast members throughout the property, including its spa, beach and evening events.

The destination offered an opportunity for returning personalities and newcomers to spend time together as filming continued.

‘In the City’ Prepares for a New Chapter

Season 2 will also feature changes to the show’s returning lineup.

Page Six reports that Batula, Olivera and her partner Eoin Heavey, along with Denver and his wife Lexi Sundin, will not return.

Their departures create room for new stories as the series expands its cast.

The addition of entrepreneurs, beauty professionals and familiar reality television personalities introduces different experiences and perspectives.

With filming underway and several new cast members already joining group activities, “In the City” is preparing to bring viewers another chapter of its Bravo ensemble.