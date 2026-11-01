Johnny Bananas Shares Sweet Update on CT Tamburello and Phaedra Parks’ Romance

Johnny Bananas is sharing an encouraging update on Chris “CT” Tamburello and Phaedra Parks‘ relationship, revealing that the reality television couple appeared especially happy together during a recent public appearance.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, “The Challenge” star reflected on seeing his former castmates together at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys.

Bananas, whose real name is John Devenanzio, described their chemistry in a playful way while discussing how their friendship developed into romance.

The couple first connected while filming Season 2 of “The Traitors” in 2023, where their interactions quickly became a favorite among viewers.

Now, Bananas believes their relationship continues to flourish.

Johnny Bananas Recalls CT and Phaedra’s Sweet Emmys Appearance

Speaking with Us Weekly on Oct. 30 while promoting “The Challenge: Cutthroat” on Paramount+, Bananas reflected on the couple’s affectionate behavior at the Emmys.

“I mean, listen, they were like two elementary school kids in love at the Emmys,” he told the outlet.

The longtime “Challenge” competitor also shared that Tamburello recently attended Parks’ birthday celebration.

“I think as far as I know they’re still going strong,” Bananas added.

His comments offered fans another encouraging update on the relationship, which has attracted attention since the couple made their romance public.

Tamburello, 46, and Parks, 52, attended the Creative Arts Emmys together on Sept. 5, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

Parks confirmed their relationship shortly before the event, following years of speculation about their connection.

Peacock Phaedra Parks and Chris “CT” Tamburello on The Traitors Season 2 on Peacock (Photo Credit: Peacock)

CT Tamburello and Phaedra Parks’ Friendship Started on ‘The Traitors’

The couple originally met while competing on Peacock’s “The Traitors,” where their playful chemistry became part of the season’s appeal.

Parks famously nicknamed Tamburello her “castle daddy,” a term that became associated with their friendship.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly in September, Tamburello had long been interested in Parks but valued their friendship and didn’t want to jeopardize it.

The source explained that their conversations became more frequent after Tamburello’s previous marriage ended, allowing their connection to develop naturally.

Another source told the outlet that the relationship was genuine and that the pair were particularly happy together.

The insider also credited Parks with inspiring Tamburello to prioritize a healthier lifestyle as he entered a new chapter.

Johnny Bananas Has Supported the Couple Since Their Romance Became Public

Bananas previously expressed his enthusiasm for the relationship during a September conversation with TMZ photographers in Hollywood.

“I ship it,” he said, explaining that he had appeared alongside both stars on “The Traitors.”

Bananas also described Tamburello as someone he considers a brother, emphasizing his personal connection to the couple.

He suggested that their circumstances had changed since filming the competition series, giving them an opportunity to explore their relationship outside the castle.

His latest comments indicate that he remains supportive of their romance.

With their friendship evolving into a public relationship, Tamburello and Parks continue to receive encouragement from someone who witnessed their connection firsthand.