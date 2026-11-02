Bravo Couple Recreates Iconic ’90s Couple for Halloween in Sexy, Edgy Costumes

“Southern Charm” star Charley Manley and her boyfriend, “Southern Hospitality” star Justin Assad, are still going strong after Manley revealed their relationship during the season 11 reunion, which was filmed in February. The two have given fans a glimpse into their fun-loving romance on social media, sharing everything from vacation snaps to hilarious TikToks.

Most recently, the Bravo stars got into the Halloween spirit by channeling one of the most iconic couples of the ’90s: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Manley even went the extra mile to nail her Anderson look by debuting a fresh set of bangs to complete the transformation.

Bravo Couple Charley Manley & Justin Assad Channel Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson In Throwback Halloween Look

Bravo stars went all out for Halloween this year, including “Southern Charm” star Charley Manley and her boyfriend, “Southern Hospitality” star Justin Assad. Sharing their Halloween looks on Instagram, Manley and Assad went as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, recreating the couple’s infamous look when they attended the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in March 1995.

Manley wore a spot-on replica of Anderson’s iconic pink and red latex dress, completing the look with a fresh set of bangs and tousled, effortless curls reminiscent of the model’s hairstyle that night. She also recreated Anderson’s makeup, including making her eyebrows pencil-thin.

Assad, meanwhile, channeled Lee in a classic white tank top, leather pants, and Converse sneakers. While he didn’t replicate Lee’s signature tattooed arms, Assad showed off plenty of his own ink on his arms.

The couple also took their Halloween look to the next level by recreating photos of Anderson and Lee from that March 1995 night. In one photo, the Bravo couple recreates the ’90s pair as they played poker at the casino. They also recreated a paparazzi photo of Anderson and Lee holding hands and the two in a passionate kiss.

Manley Reveals Her Boyfriend Will Be A Part of ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

In October, Bravo officially announced the cast of “Southern Charm” season 12, with Manley back in action alongside the Charleston crew. However, with Manley now dating Assad, does that mean that fans would see more of him on the show?

Manley actually gave fans an answer to that question during Bravo Fan Fest. During a panel with her castmates, , “I mean, he’s a big part of my life. So he, like, is around this coming season.”

At Bravo Fan Fest, it was also announced that “Southern Hospitality” was renewed for season 5. However, it’s unclear who is returning to the cast, including whether Assad will be back.

The couple received an outpouring of love on their Halloween costumes this year from Bravo stars and fans alike. “Southern Charm” alum Taylor Ann Green wrote, “Just when i thought i couldn’t be more obsessed with you two,” while RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow said, “Obsessed.”

Fans also commented, “OMGGGGGGG INSANE!!!!!!🔥” and “Iconiccccc 👏🏼👏🏼.”