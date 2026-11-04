‘The McBee Dynasty’ Stars Put Family First Amid Questions About Jesse and Alli’s Marriage

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” stars came together for a family Halloween celebration as rumors continue to circulate about Jesse McBee and Alli McBee’s marriage.

Alli and her sister-in-law, Kacie McBee, shared photos from their October 31 festivities, showing their young daughters spending time together in Halloween costumes.

The family gathering comes amid speculation that Jesse and Alli have separated following reports that their $1.7 million home was listed for sale.

Neither Bravo star has publicly confirmed a separation.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Stars Share Halloween Photos of Their Children

Kacie, who is married to Cole McBee, shared several photos of their daughters, Blair Collins McBee and Tate Colette McBee, dressed as chickens for Halloween.

Blair, 1, and Tate, 2 months, wore white dresses covered in feathers with red bows in their hair.

Blair also wore yellow tights and shoes decorated with yellow feathers.

Kacie shared another photo of Cole walking outside with Blair as the two smiled for the camera.

“The best Halloween with our little chicken,” Kacie wrote alongside the picture.

Alli also documented the celebration, sharing photos of her daughter, Summer Leigh McBee, spending time with her cousin Blair.

Summer, 1, dressed as Minnie Mouse for the holiday.

In one photo, Summer sat beside Blair on a couch. Another picture showed the cousins walking together through a grassy front yard while carrying Halloween candy baskets.

The photos gave viewers a look at the children’s relationship as the McBee family continues sharing updates about their lives outside the Bravo reality series.

Jesse and Alli McBee Face Split Rumors After $1.7 Million Home Listing

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While the family celebrated Halloween, speculation about Jesse and Alli’s relationship continued.

The couple, who married approximately two years ago, have faced questions about their marriage following changes to their social media activity and reports about their living arrangements.

The couple has not shared posts featuring each other since May.

Alli also changed her Instagram username to her maiden name, Alli Ventresca, and did not publicly acknowledge Jesse’s 30th birthday on October 4.

The couple has also appeared to spend time with Summer separately, although neither has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.

Bravo & Cocktails reported on October 11 that Alli had been living at the couple’s city property while Jesse was staying closer to the family’s farm.

The outlet also reported that the couple had listed their city home for $1.7 million.

The reports have prompted reactions from viewers who followed Jesse and Alli’s relationship on “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys.”

“That’s just sad. The first two years of marriage are the hardest. I hope they work on their marriage. It’s worth it,” one Instagram user commented.

Another viewer wrote, “I loved these two.. but having a child seemed to be the disconnect, and Steven needed a wingman… Cole is the best one now.”

A third fan pointed to the couple’s recent appearances, writing, “Also, not to mention neither of them wear rings anymore. It’s so sad. I can’t believe he ended up being the biggest red flag out of all the brothers.”