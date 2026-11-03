Steve McBee Sr.’s Legal Woes Reach $7.1 Million as New Details Emerge About New Family Settlement

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star Steve McBee Sr. and two of his sons have reached a $3.1 million settlement agreement with the federal government in a lawsuit connected to his crop insurance fraud case.

The agreement follows McBee, a Missouri farmer and Bravo personality, being ordered to pay about $4 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture after his guilty plea in a federal crop insurance fraud case.

The new settlement involves McBee and his sons, Cole McBee and Jesse McBee, who were accused in a separate civil lawsuit of participating in business ownership transfers intended to shield assets from federal authorities.

According to People, the family’s attorney, John Ross Glover, confirmed the settlement in an October 23 statement.

“The McBees are happy with this resolution. They’re happy to put this behind them,” Glover said.

The attorney also explained how the settlement would affect McBee’s existing restitution obligation.

“Under the terms of the settlement, they will pay $3.1 million, which will be credited, subject to government approval, towards and decrease the restitution by the same amount. As the settlement makes clear, McBees deny all wrongdoing alleged in the civil action.”

Although the original restitution and settlement amounts total approximately $7.1 million, the proposed credit means McBee would not necessarily owe both amounts separately.

Steve McBee Sr. and Sons Accused of Transferring Business Assets During Federal Investigation

Federal prosecutors filed the civil lawsuit after McBee was sentenced in his crop insurance fraud case.

The government alleged that McBee transferred ownership interests in three family businesses to Cole and Jesse while federal authorities were investigating him.

According to court documents, McBee learned about the federal investigation in June 2023. His attorney subsequently met with prosecutors in December 2023.

On January 7, 2024, McBee transferred ownership interests in three companies to his sons.

The transfers included a 39% interest in McBee Properties L.C., a 99% interest in Rock Bluff Development LLC and a 99% interest in S&K Enterprises LLC.

Federal prosecutors alleged that McBee divided those ownership interests equally between Cole and Jesse without receiving payment.

The government argued that the transfers were intended to prevent authorities from accessing assets that could be used to satisfy McBee’s financial obligations.

“The transfer of the debtor’s interest in McBee Properties L.C. to defendants, Jesse McBee and Cole McBee, was made without receiving of reasonably equivalent value in exchange for the transfer, and debtor believed or reasonably should have believed that he would incur debts beyond his ability to pay as they became due,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit included six claims involving alleged fraudulent transfers under federal and Missouri law.

Prosecutors sought to reverse the transfers, prevent the sale or disposal of the assets and obtain monetary judgments against Cole and Jesse.

As part of McBee’s original plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed not to charge his family members with crop insurance fraud.

McBee Sr.’s Federal Lawsuit Moves Toward Dismissal After Settlement

The settlement agreement also prompted changes to the federal court schedule.

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough canceled a pretrial conference scheduled for April 6, 2027, and a jury trial previously set for May 3, 2027.

“The court has been advised of the parties’ intent to settle,” Bough wrote in a court docket entry.

“As such, it is hereby ordered that the parties file a stipulation of dismissal or a joint status report within 45 days from the date of this order.”

The court directed the parties to provide an update by December 5, 2026.

The lawsuit remains subject to the settlement process, and the proposed restitution credit requires government approval.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Reunited With Family Following Early Prison Release

The legal development comes shortly after McBee returned home following his federal prison sentence.

McBee pleaded guilty to crop insurance fraud in November 2024 and received an initial two-year prison sentence.

He was released in September 2026 after serving approximately nine months.

Following his release, McBee shared a video on Instagram showing himself spending time outdoors. He accompanied the footage with John Denver’s song “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

In the caption, McBee said he had “a little more appreciation for the simple things in life” and thanked the “Lord for all the blessings in my life.”