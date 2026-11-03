Janet Caperna Reveals Why She and Scheana Shay Are No Longer Speaking

Janet Caperna is opening up about the end of her friendship with Scheana Shay, revealing that a conversation about Brock Davies and Scheana’s book led to a falling-out between the longtime friends.

During an appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” “The Valley” star explained that she and Scheana haven’t spoken in months, a significant change for two women who were close long before their respective reality television careers brought them into the spotlight.

“We were very close for very many years. And I will always wish her well,” Janet said.

When asked how long it had been since they last spoke, Janet answered, “Couple months.”

But the distance between them didn’t happen overnight. According to Janet, it began with a conversation at Scheana’s home that she later regretted.

Janet Caperna Explains What Happened Between Her and Scheana Shay

Janet said the disagreement stemmed from Scheana’s decision to discuss Brock’s past infidelity in her memoir, “My Good Side.”

“She initially got mad at me because she was talking about Brock cheated on her and she was publishing it in her book and doing press for it,” Janet explained.

According to Janet, she was visiting Scheana’s house with several friends when the subject came up. Scheana was preparing for the book’s release and discussing her concerns about the attention the chapter might receive.

“We were all at her house. And I knew that Lala knew. And Scheana was talking about this chapter and how she was doing press for it. And she was nervous about it,” Janet recalled.

Brittany Cartwright was also there, but Janet said everyone was busy keeping up with their children.

The misunderstanding happened as Janet and Brittany were leaving.

Brittany asked what Scheana had been discussing, and Janet mentioned the chapter involving Brock. Only then did she realize Brittany hadn’t already heard about it.

“And I was like, oh [expletive] you don’t know?” Janet recalled.

Realizing she had shared something Scheana wasn’t ready to discuss publicly, Janet said she immediately asked Brittany to keep the information to herself until the book was released.

“Don’t say anything, the book comes out in like a week or two. She’ll tell you or you’ll see it when it comes out,” Janet remembered telling her.

Janet emphasized that Brittany never leaked the information and that the book’s revelations became public on Scheana’s own terms.

“Brittany didn’t leak it. It all came out exactly how Scheana wanted it to come out,” she said.

Nevertheless, Scheana eventually learned that Janet had told Brittany about the chapter.

Janet Says She Apologized, but Their Friendship Changed

Janet acknowledged that she had made a mistake and said she understood why Scheana was upset.

“I apologized profusely to Scheana,” she said.

But according to Janet, the apology didn’t restore the trust they previously shared.

“She after that kind of held me like I can’t trust you,” Janet explained. “And I understood.”

Her account offers a more complicated picture than a friendship ending over a deliberately leaked secret. Janet maintains that she never intended to reveal anything publicly, that Brittany kept the conversation private and that Scheana’s book received the rollout its author had planned.

Still, she recognizes that sharing the information with someone who didn’t already know was enough to damage their relationship.

Janet also suggested that she isn’t the only person from Scheana’s reality television circle who has lost touch with her.

“Not very many people are,” Janet said when the conversation turned to who remains in contact with Scheana.

“I think out of most of her castmates, she’s only in contact with like one or two maybe. After years and years on a show.”

That assessment reflects Janet’s perspective, rather than a confirmed account of Scheana’s relationships with every former castmate.

For Janet, the most personal part of the conversation was her acknowledgment of how close the two once were. Despite their current distance, she didn’t rule out goodwill toward her former friend.

“We were very close for very many years. And I will always wish her well,” she said.