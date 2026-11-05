Lisa Rinna Says There’s One Thing That Keeps Her Marriage to Harry Hamlin Going Strong

A long-lasting marriage can be rare in Hollywood, but former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin have managed to beat the odds. The couple wed in March 1997 and went on to welcome two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, who have made names for themselves in entertainment and the fashion industries.

Next year, Rinna and Hamlin will be celebrating 30 years of marital bliss, and fans are often curious about how they’ve kept their relationship going strong. During a recent appearance on CBS Mornings, the Bravo opened up about her marriage and revealed the one thing she believes has helped keep their relationship happy and healthy all these years.

Lisa Rinna Shares How She & Harry Hamlin Have Been Going Strong for Nearly 30 Years

Getty Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend Netflix’s 2026 Emmy Celebration at Chateau Marmont on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

When Lisa Rinna was asked on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, November 3, what were the secrets to her nearly 30 year marriage to Harry Hamlin, the reality TV star gave a surprising response.

“You know, people ask us that all the time and I don’t know. You know, I’m his third wife so clearly maybe third time’s the charm, right?” She joked.

However, there’s one thing that’s really helped Rinna navigate all the ups and downs of a marriage, telling the hosts, “I think that it helps that he was really hot and is really hot.”

But on a serious note, Rinna went on to share that their secret to marital bliss was allowing each other to be their authentic selves, describing herself and Hamlin as “total opposites.” She continued, “He’s very serious and quiet, and I think he gets a kick out of me, to be honest. You know, I think that’s why it works is we allow each other to be ourselves, our true selves.”

Hamlin Shares Why He & Rinna Already Celebrated Their 30 Years of Marriage With a Tropical Getaway

Getty Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 15, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Although Rinna and Hamlin still have a few months to go before their 30-year wedding annivesary approaches, the actor revealed to People in April that they had already celerbrated the major milestone this year. “We celebrated 29 for 30,” Hamlin said, adding, “because the world situation is not looking like it’s going to be amenable to having lots of travel fun next year. Uh, you know, who knows what’ll happen, but we took this little window of time, and we went back to a place we’d been to 32 years ago.”

In fact, Hamlin said that it was his and Rinna’s first couples trip in over 30 years, making their getaway all the more special and probably a little more peaceful. “What we realized about a month ago was that we hadn’t gone on a trip together, just the two of us, in 32 years because we had kids and we always went with them,” he shared.

Hamlin also hinted that he and Rinna went to Tahiti to celebrate their anniversary. In April, Rinna posted a carousel of images on Instagram of her and her husband on a relaxing getaway, with plenty of snapshots of the couple having a blast together and of course, the reality TV star posing in skimpy bikinis.