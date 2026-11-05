‘RHONY’ Stars Erika and Ankur Share Emotional Surrogacy Update as BravBros React

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 16 featured a special moment for Erika and her husband, Ankur, as the couple received encouraging news about their plans to expand their family.

During an episode of the “BravBros” podcast, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter discussed the couple’s emotional dinner scene in Episode 9.

Although the hosts described the episode as relatively quiet, they agreed that Erika and Ankur’s update stood out.

The conversation also gave viewers another opportunity to learn more about Erika outside her relationships with the other women.

Erika and Ankur Receive Encouraging Surrogacy News on ‘RHONY’

During the episode, Erika and Ankur discussed their hopes of welcoming a child through surrogacy.

The couple had found a potential surrogate they felt strongly about, but they were uncertain whether the timing would work.

According to the “BravBros” hosts, the couple faced a limited window to move forward with their plans.

As they discussed the situation over dinner, Erika received a notification confirming that the surrogate had agreed to proceed.

The news created an emotional moment for the couple, who had been waiting to learn whether their plans could move forward.

Russell and Shooter praised the scene and said they appreciated watching the couple share such a personal experience.

One host described it as a “happy cool moment,” while the other agreed that the interaction felt genuine.

The hosts also acknowledged that they did not know what had happened with the couple’s plans since filming.

Getty Erika Hammond Jain, Nicole Daisy Toye, Jessel Taank and Martha Stewart attend the Bilt Holiday Kick Off hosted by Ankur Jain and Sean Walsh.

BravBros Hosts Praise Erika and Ankur’s Relationship

Russell and Shooter spent part of their recap discussing how much they have enjoyed getting to know Erika and Ankur.

They noted that Erika has generally presented herself as calm and approachable throughout the season.

The hosts also appreciated Ankur’s support during the couple’s emotional conversation.

Rather than focusing on the disagreements surrounding Erika’s friendships, they welcomed the opportunity to see more of her personal life.

One host said he had enjoyed Ankur’s appearances throughout the season, while both agreed that the dinner scene helped them connect with the couple.

Their reactions also reflected their growing interest in Erika as a cast member.

Earlier in the podcast, the hosts suggested that she has the potential to become an important part of the show’s future.

BravBros Remain Optimistic About ‘RHONY’ Season 16

The hosts also praised another personal moment from Episode 9 involving Erin and her husband, Abe.

During their conversation, Erin and Abe discussed parenting challenges and how they communicate while managing their family responsibilities.

Russell and Shooter appreciated seeing the couple work through an everyday disagreement.

They felt the conversation showed a different side of Erin, particularly compared with her recent conflicts within the group.

While Episode 9 did not feature as many major developments as previous installments, the hosts still enjoyed watching the cast.

For Russell and Shooter, Erika and Ankur’s news was one of the strongest examples of why the season continues to hold their interest.