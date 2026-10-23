‘RHONY’ Newcomer Hailey Wins Over BravBros With Her Unexpected Take on Wealth

“The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Hailey is bringing an unexpected sense of humor to Season 16, and the hosts of the “BravBros” podcast are enjoying her unconventional approach to life in the spotlight.

During their recap of Season 16, Episode 7, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter highlighted Hailey’s entertaining personality, particularly during a group conversation about money, luxury and her career.

While the cast continued navigating complicated friendships during their island getaway, Hailey offered a lighter moment that allowed the women to laugh together.

During a group lunch, the women asked Hailey about her professional life and financial background.

According to the “BravBros” recap, Hailey appeared reluctant to discuss the details of her career, prompting questions about how she supports her lifestyle.

The conversation became especially entertaining when she shared her perspective on expensive purchases.

“Gucci’s not expensive,” Hailey remarked, according to the podcast.

She also downplayed the cost of owning property in New York and described an Audi as relatively affordable.

When the discussion turned to cars, Hailey suggested that her watch was worth more than an Audi.

The hosts found her comments amusing because they revealed how differently she views everyday expenses.

Even fellow cast member Erica, whom the hosts described as a billionaire, reportedly pushed back on the idea that Gucci was inexpensive.

Rather than turning the exchange into an argument, the women responded with humor.

The hosts appreciated that everyone participated in the conversation without making Hailey uncomfortable.

Bravo Hailey Glassman in RHONY

BravBros Praises Hailey’s Unfiltered Personality

Russell and Shooter suggested that Hailey’s appeal comes from her relaxed attitude toward her lifestyle.

Unlike cast members who openly emphasize their connections or accomplishments, Hailey rarely appears interested in explaining her financial situation.

One host described her as the “antithesis” of several women in the group.

They also noted that her responses seem genuinely spontaneous rather than calculated for the cameras.

“Right now, she’s incredibly enjoyable,” one host said.

Her laid-back personality has created memorable moments throughout the trip, even when she is not directly involved in the group’s conversations.

The hosts especially enjoy watching her reactions while the other women discuss their disagreements.

‘RHONY’ Hosts Hope to See More of Hailey

Although the hosts already appreciate Hailey’s presence, they expressed curiosity about how she might evolve as the season continues.

They hope to see her participate more actively in group conversations and reveal additional sides of her personality.

One host suggested that returning to New York after the cast trip could give Hailey more opportunities to settle into the group.

For now, however, they believe her humor and unpredictability are working in her favor.

The hosts also praised the season’s newcomers for bringing distinct personalities and new dynamics to the series.

Hailey’s ability to turn an ordinary conversation about finances into an entertaining group moment demonstrated the kind of lighter interaction they want to see more often.

As Season 16 continues, Hailey’s unique perspective could make her one of the cast’s most interesting additions.