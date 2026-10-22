Joe Gorga Reflects on Maintaining Peace With Teresa Giudice Following Reconciliation 

Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, reunited with his sister, Teresa Giudice, in November 2025 following years of feuding. Now, ahead of the December premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 15, the 52-year-old Bravo personality is reflecting on how he plans to keep the peace not only with his sister, but also with her husband, Louie Ruelas.

Joe Gorga Discusses Plan to Maintain Peace With Teresa Giudice

Getty Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice walk the red carpet.

Joe appeared on Page Six’s “Virtual Realti-Tea” in October 2026 while promoting his new Hulu series, “The Mob.” During the interview, the hosts asked about his and Melissa’s reconciliation with Teresa and the upcoming season of RHONJ.

First, the hosts asked about season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and how approaching filming on better terms with Teresa changed the experience.

According to him, “This will be a great season. You know, just because we’re all together.” Joe then mentioned that he can now “hang out” with his nieces before highlighting his relationship with Ruelas.

“My sister’s great and Luis’s great, too. I’m gonna be honest with you, everybody’s like, ‘How’s Luis?’ Luis’s great. When I first met Luis, we were on, we were like best friends.”

However, regarding their prior fallout, Joe said, “Things happened on TV, and things went wrong, but we’re back. We’re all back, and we’re never going to that place ever again.”

When asked about their “plan” for if things in their relationship begin to go south, Joe said, “My sister’s plan is: if there’s something that bothers you or there’s something that bothers me, I’m gonna call you, and we’re going to talk about it, and we’ll get it out that way instead of holding it in.”

Regarding his thoughts, Joe explained, “I said, ‘Let’s just be brother and sister. Who gives a [bleep] how bout that?”

“If you say something about me that I don’t like, I don’t care; you’re my sister. You get a say, and I tell you off, and you tell me off. Let’s not hold any grudges,” Joe added.

Joe And Melissa Gorga Previously Opened Up About Reconnecting With Teresa

Getty Joe Gorga attends the “Devon” New York premiere at AMC Empire 25 in New York City on November 8, 2024.

Joe and Melissa appeared on Gia Giudice’s “Casual Chaos” podcast in March 2026. When discussing Teresa reaching out to him last year to meet, he called it “the best moment.”

“It was a great moment to receive that text. When we met, it was just like, ‘Listen, I love you. I don’t want to hear nothing. … I don’t even care. It’s over. Let’s move on,'” Joe said.

“And that’s what we have to do. Move on. And that’s it. Not bring up the past. The past is over. It’s done, it’s gone. It’s behind us. But we are older now, we are smarter now. We’re all more mature.”

Regarding her feelings about meeting with Teresa, Melissa admitted that she was “nervous” at first. Elsewhere in the interview, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star denied that the reconciliation happened in order to bring the show back.

According to her, “We’re not good actors. We’re not good at putting on a show, because we all just, like, spit it out.”

Joe Gorga’s New Show ‘The Mob’ Premieres This Month

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Joe is in the cast of Hulu’s upcoming reality competition series “The Mob,” which premieres October 26. The series also stars Harry Jowsey, Bruno Tonioli, Debi Mazar, Maria Georgas, Joe Gorga, Romeo Miller, and Aida Turturro.

The show features the previously named celebrities taking on mob-inspired jobs, with weekly eliminations.