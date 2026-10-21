Dorinda Medley Doesn’t Hold Back on Sonja Morgan During ‘The Golden Life’ Premiere

Dorinda Medley had plenty to say about Sonja Morgan as “The Golden Life” made its debut, and she wasn’t waiting for the cameras to capture her reaction.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star took to Threads on Tuesday, Oct. 20, sharing a series of pointed comments about her longtime co-star while their new E! series premiered.

From questioning Morgan’s recollection of the past to urging her to move forward, Medley made it clear that some of their old disagreements remain unresolved.

And judging by the number of posts, she had quite a bit on her mind.

As viewers tuned in to “The Golden Life,” Medley began posting about Morgan on Threads, repeatedly tagging her former RHONY castmate.

“Could we please help @sonjatmorgan move into the present and not live 20 years ago,” Medley wrote, adding the hashtags “#helpher” and “#graygardens.”

She followed up with another post that read, “Old Old News no one cares 15 years ago!”

Medley also brought up a familiar reference for longtime RHONY viewers, writing, “#hollandtunnel @sonjatmorgan.”

The Holland Tunnel has been part of the women’s history on the franchise, dating back to a memorable disagreement involving Morgan’s past relationships.

But Medley’s commentary extended beyond those old grievances.

“It’s UGLY AND DEGRADING @sonjatmorgan,” she wrote in another post.

She also expressed disappointment with the tone of the conversation surrounding the premiere.

“Sad that the start is with degrading women and truly gross ugly words against our feminine pride,” Medley wrote.

At another point, she directly questioned Morgan’s account of events.

“Liar liar liar As it continues! Don’t believe a word she says,” Medley posted.

She later added, “Jealous @sonjatmorgan COVER!!!!”

One of her most direct comments came when she urged Morgan to leave the past behind.

“Sad Please move on @sonjatmorgan you’re becoming scary,” she wrote.

The posts were captured and shared by the Bravo-focused Instagram account Bravo Betch.

Although Medley made her feelings clear, the screenshots do not establish the exact remarks or scenes that prompted each response.

‘The Golden Life’ Brings the Former RHONY Stars Back Together

Medley’s comments arrived during a major moment for the former RHONY cast members.

“The Golden Life” reunites Medley and Morgan with Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon, giving the women another opportunity to share their lives with viewers after their original run together on Bravo.

For longtime fans, their complicated relationships have always been part of the appeal.

Medley and Morgan, in particular, have a history of memorable exchanges, with their disagreements sometimes stretching well beyond a single episode. Their personalities, personal histories and differing recollections of past events have provided plenty of memorable RHONY moments.

That history makes Medley’s latest comments all the more interesting.

The women are returning to television for a new chapter, but Medley’s real-time reactions suggest that not every old disagreement has been put to rest.

It’s also worth noting that Medley’s posts came as the show was airing, rather than during a reunion or a traditional cast interview. Viewers were getting her unfiltered reactions alongside the premiere itself.

Morgan’s response to the comments was not established in the posts shared by Bravo Betch.

For now, “The Golden Life” has barely begun, and the longtime co-stars are already giving viewers plenty to talk about.