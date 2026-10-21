Joe Gorga Reveals Milania Giudice’s Surprising Career Plans

Milania Giudice might have a future in the fighting world, at least if her uncle Joe Gorga has anything to say about it.

The 20-year-old daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has grown up in front of Bravo cameras, but her latest ambition has little to do with reality television.

According to Gorga, his niece wants to train in mixed martial arts and eventually compete in the UFC. And he isn’t just encouraging the idea. He’s already offering to help her pursue it.

The surprising revelation came as Gorga discussed Milania’s recent decision to speak publicly about her mental health, expressing support for his niece as she looks toward the future.

Joe Gorga Says Milania Giudice Wants to Fight in the UFC

During an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, Gorga shared what he described as Milania’s interest in pursuing professional fighting.

“You know what she wants to do? And I’m going to help her out doing it,” he said.

“She wants to fight UFC. She wants to train.”

Gorga didn’t sound particularly surprised by the idea. In fact, he seemed convinced Milania could succeed if she decided to take it seriously.

“Let me tell you something, I think she’ll be amazing at it,” he said.

“She can fight. She wants to do it and I think she’ll be great at it. I think she’ll be the champion.”

For longtime RHONJ viewers, Milania pursuing a career in combat sports would certainly be an unexpected turn. Audiences watched her grow up alongside her sisters Gia, Gabriella and Audriana, often stealing scenes with her outspoken personality.

Still, there’s an important distinction between wanting to enter the sport and actually beginning a professional fighting career.

Milania has not publicly announced a UFC deal, a professional debut or a formal MMA training schedule. For now, the plans come from Gorga’s account of what his niece hopes to accomplish.

Joe Gorga Supports Milania After Her Mental Health Revelation

Gorga’s comments followed a deeply personal update Milania shared with her Instagram followers on Oct. 12.

In an emotional video, she disclosed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and discussed experiencing depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD.

Milania also explained that she was receiving professional treatment and working on her mental health.

“I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders and I do work on myself,” she told followers.

Asked about his niece’s decision to speak publicly, Gorga expressed relief that she was addressing what she had been experiencing.

“Listen, that’s what we needed,” he said. “We needed her to just come through and understand what was going on because, you know, people, when they’re going through hard times, they just don’t, they don’t know it, and they deny it.”

He continued by praising Milania’s strength and expressing confidence in her future.

“But when they admit it, we’re there. And she’s there. She’s so strong. She is amazing. She really is. She’s right there and she’s about to turn that corner and here we go.”

Milania’s decision to share her experiences publicly also drew support from her family, including her older sister Gia, who expressed pride in her.

For Gorga, the conversation wasn’t solely about what Milania has been through. He also sounded excited about what she wants to do next.

Whether her interest in MMA eventually leads to an appearance inside the Octagon remains to be seen, but her uncle has already made it clear that he’ll be cheering her on.