RHONY Star Daisy Toye Claims Erin Lichy Tried to Keep Explosive Pavit Rumors From Going Public

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Daisy Toye is speaking out about Erin Lichy’s involvement in rumors concerning Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa, and what allegedly happened before the claims became public.

During season 16, Sai de Silva revealed that Erin had told her a rumor alleging that Pavit had hooked up with men in the steam room at his gym. The claim has not been substantiated.

Daisy addressed the situation on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, saying Erin didn’t want the discussion captured on camera.

“Erin kept saying, ‘Don’t fall for the bait.’ … She did not want the cameras to catch that at all,” Daisy said. “Erin did not want that to go public. … She knew about it. She was kikiing with Sai [about it] at a dinner.”

Daisy also discussed her own friendship with Sai and why she believes private conversations should remain confidential, even when cast members disagree.

Daisy Toye Addresses Erin Lichy and Sai de Silva’s Conversation About Pavit Randhawa

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Daisy suggested that Sai appeared to enjoy discussing the rumor with Erin before it became part of the show’s storyline.

She also acknowledged that she shared personal information with Sai and didn’t want those conversations repeated publicly.

“And like, I’ve told Sai some (expletive) [too], now I’m scared that she’s going to hold that against me,” Daisy said. “She knows (expletive) about me. I know (expletive) about her. I would never. I don’t give a (expletive) how bad we fight, your secrets are safe with me.”

Her comments addressed the circumstances surrounding the rumor rather than providing evidence to support the allegation about Pavit.

The storyline has placed Jessel’s marriage among the topics discussed by the cast during the new season.

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Daisy also addressed her relationship with fellow newcomer Erika Hammond after Erika made comments about her during the season.

In one confessional, Erika suggested Daisy was accustomed to an expensive lifestyle because of her close relationship with Martha Stewart, even though that didn’t necessarily reflect Daisy’s personal circumstances.

Daisy said she was disappointed to hear those remarks because she believed she had supported Erika while they were filming.

“I felt like I was a really good friend to her,” Daisy said. “To see the shadiness [in her confessional] was upsetting. … I supported her [when] she wasn’t used to filming or having conflict with anyone. So I really said, ‘Erika, you can lean on me.'”

The comments came after Erika publicly called Daisy and Erin “haters” after they criticized her.

Daisy did not indicate that the two had resolved their differences.

Martha Stewart’s Dinner Controversy Gets a Response From Her Friend

Daisy also defended Stewart after cast member Hailey Glassman accused the lifestyle personality of leaving a group dinner without paying.

Hailey previously claimed Stewart “dined and dashed” during a gathering at the Polo Bar in New York City before filming began.

“We went to the Polo Bar before filming,” Hailey told Virtual Reali-Tea. “Martha stopped by, and she dined and dashed, actually. She ordered some food and we all, like, covered it.”

Daisy disputed that characterization, explaining that Stewart only stopped by briefly after the group had already finished eating.

“Of course she’s not gonna pay,” Daisy said. “She didn’t come for dinner. … [She came for] 10 minutes [because she was invited last minute].”

She added that Stewart had been at a conference before showing up.

“She was at a conference, and she’s like, ‘I’ll be there around 10 o’clock.’ We were done with dinner,” Daisy explained. “She might’ve had a sip of my martini or margarita. Why should she pay?”

Stewart’s representative did not immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment about Hailey’s original allegation.

Although Stewart appeared briefly in season 16, Daisy said she wouldn’t want her close friend to become a full-time cast member.

“I don’t wanna fight with her,” Daisy said. “I like her where she is now. I could FaceTime her when I need her. I also do her makeup.”

Daisy added that Stewart has gotten “a kick” out of seeing clips featuring her on the Bravo series.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. New episodes stream the following day on Peacock.