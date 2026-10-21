‘RHONJ’ Season 15 Cast Revealed – Meet the New Housewives

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been highly anticipated since production began earlier this year. Now, months later, the cast, in addition to RHONJ fan favorites Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Dolores Catania, has been confirmed ahead of the show’s December return.

The new cast members include Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Natia Rufolo, Deeba Patel, and Vanessa Barrera.

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Teresa Giudice And Melissa Gorga Open Up About RHONJ Season 15

Getty Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the “Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” at Edison Ballroom on October 06, 2026 in New York City.

Us Weekly interviewed the cast of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 15 in October 15. According to Giudice, I was excited. We needed a fresh start, and I love new blood.”

“I like making new friends because I don’t have sisters. I do have a sister. [Melissa’s] my sister. But I mean, I do like making new friends, so I was super excited,” she continued.

Gorga then weighed in, saying, “I think we’ve been on pause for so long that we were kind of just excited to see what the new girls are going to bring. It’s always fun to experience new people, see what they’re like. I actually happened to know all of them before we started.”

“And I was giving Teresa a little bit of the rundown on each of them. She would ask me about them, and I was like, ‘You’re gonna like them. They’re nice,’ she added.

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey Newbies Also Released Statements

Us Weekly also spoke to the new RHONJ stars ahead of the season. Blloshmi, told the outlet that she went into filming “a little bit blind” and noted that her fiancé, Brian, supported her along the way.

“He’s been my No. 1 fan and always there to support me,” she says. “He’s a very colorful person [with] a big personality — the masculine version of me.”