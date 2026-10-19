Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why Filming Was Harder Than Childbirth

Cynthia Bailey is back on “Humble Brag,” and she has plenty to say about her experience filming “The Traitors.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star reunited with co-host Crystal Kung Minkoff for the podcast’s most recent episode, “Cynthia’s Big RETURN,” following an extended absence while filming in Scotland.

Bailey described the competition as one of the most demanding experiences of her life, even comparing it to giving birth to her daughter, Noelle.

“Hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Bailey told Kung Minkoff.

Despite the challenges, Bailey shared her excitement about the cast, the fashion and finally getting to discuss her experience with her longtime friend.

Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why ‘The Traitors’ Was So Challenging

During the reunion episode, Kung Minkoff asked Bailey whether filming “The Traitors” matched her expectations.

Bailey quickly explained that the experience proved considerably more difficult than she anticipated.

“Way harder,” Bailey said before comparing the competition to childbirth.

She joked that delivering Noelle, who weighed nearly 11 pounds, was difficult, but filming the reality competition presented an entirely different challenge.

Bailey explained that watching previous seasons and speaking with former contestants could only prepare her so much.

She also described the demanding filming schedule and limited opportunities to rest.

According to Bailey, contestants continued thinking about the game even when they had time to sleep.

Another adjustment involved losing access to her phone.

Bailey admitted that she expected a short grace period before surrendering her device but quickly learned otherwise.

Although she avoided revealing production secrets, Bailey made it clear that the experience required considerable mental focus.

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — “A New Dawn Is Rising” Episode 501 — Pictured: (l-r) Xavier Scruggs, Logan Smith, Jay Vinnedge, Abby Lee, Morgan Cook, Morgan Cook, Shane Beatty, Kriste Lewis, Arisa Thomas, Mark Zgoda, Tomica Adams, Katie Fites, Abbey Benjamin, Clyde Moser, Michael Foote, Sherry Kuehl, Niyyah Bilal Hayes — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/NBC)

‘The Traitors’ Fashion Surprised Cynthia Bailey

While Bailey kept important competition details private, she enthusiastically discussed the show’s increasingly elaborate wardrobe expectations.

The reality star revealed that she styled herself before traveling to Scotland.

“I ended up styling myself,” Bailey explained, asking viewers to judge her outfits when the season airs.

She admitted that she hadn’t fully realized how seriously contestants approached their wardrobes until arriving.

Bailey compared the experience to a fashion event, praising the effort made by both the men and women.

She also credited former contestant Maura Higgins with helping raise the show’s fashion standards.

Bailey explained that contestants must pack carefully because they cannot predict how long they will remain in the competition.

Cynthia Bailey Celebrates Her Cast and ‘Humble Brag’ Reunion

Beyond the challenges, Bailey spoke warmly about her fellow contestants.

“Our cast is amazing,” she said, adding that she couldn’t wait for audiences to watch the season.

Bailey also revealed that she was surprised to encounter several familiar Bravo personalities during filming.

The experience left her eager to recommend the competition to Kung Minkoff, who expressed interest in understanding what happens inside the castle.

Their reunion came just before another milestone for the podcast.

Kung Minkoff announced that the following installment would mark “Humble Brag’s” 100th episode, with Bailey planning to reunite with her in Los Angeles.

After weeks apart, the co-hosts had plenty to celebrate, including Bailey’s return and a new chapter in her reality television career.