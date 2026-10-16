Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Down in Tears Over Emotional Family Moment

Lisa Vanderpump has spent decades building her name into a hospitality empire. But seeing that name on the side of a Las Vegas hotel brought up emotions she wasn’t quite prepared for.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a touching moment with her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, in a preview of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.” What began as an excited phone call about Lisa’s latest business venture quickly became something much more personal.

And for Lisa, the milestone came with a reminder of the loved ones she wishes were still here to celebrate it.

Lisa Vanderpump Gets Emotional During Call With Daughter Pandora

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In the preview, Pandora calls her mother on FaceTime after driving past the Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas, a new project Lisa is developing in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Seeing her mother’s name displayed so prominently was enough to stop Pandora in her tracks.

“I just drove by the sign. Your name is on the sign of a [expletive] building,” Pandora tells Lisa, calling the achievement “iconic” and expressing how proud she is.

For Lisa, hearing that excitement from her daughter makes the moment even more meaningful. But her happiness soon gives way to tears as she thinks about the family members who aren’t there to witness it.

“I wish my family were [here],” Lisa says.

Pandora gently reminds her mother that the people who love her will still get to experience what she has created.

“Your family will see it. Your nephews will see it,” Pandora tells her. “My kids will see it. It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. I’m so proud of you.”

The exchange offers a more personal look at a woman viewers have watched build restaurants, television shows and businesses for years. This time, the accomplishment isn’t simply about opening another property. It’s about sharing a milestone with the next generation of her family.

Lisa Vanderpump Reflects on Family While Celebrating New Hotel

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Lisa has previously spoken about losing her parents and her brother, and those losses remain part of how she experiences major moments in her life.

In the preview, she explains why seeing her name on the hotel brought those memories to the surface.

“This stage where my name was on the side of a hotel, it was just like, ‘I wish they’d been there,’ you know?” she says.

The new series also gives viewers a closer look at Pandora’s involvement in the family business.

Although Pandora has generally maintained a lower television profile than her mother, Lisa makes it clear that her daughter plays a significant role behind the scenes.

“Pandora is my right-hand woman in every aspect of my business,” Lisa says in a confessional.

She also addresses the assumption that Pandora’s responsibilities stem solely from being her daughter.

“This is not nepotism. I could not do it without her, and I couldn’t do it better without her,” Lisa explains.

That professional relationship adds another dimension to their emotional exchange. Pandora isn’t simply watching her mother’s latest venture from the sidelines. She’s part of the work that goes into making those projects happen.

“Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas” follows Lisa as she works with Caesars Entertainment to bring the Vanderpump Hotel to life. Along with the demands of developing the property, the series promises a look at the family relationships behind her growing business empire.

And if the preview is any indication, some of the show’s most memorable moments may have little to do with the hotel itself.

For Lisa, hearing her daughter say how proud she is might mean just as much as seeing her name on the building.